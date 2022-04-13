Why Marcus Freeman implemented daily Notre Dame coaching staff meetings and how they have helped

Marcus Freeman was named Notre Dame head coach in December 2021 (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold).

Every Notre Dame coach has the same item programmed in his digital calendar each morning at 10 o’clock, save for practice days.

A staff-wide meeting. The wise move is to put it on weekday repeat in the iPhone calendar with no end date.

It’s among head coach Marcus Freeman’s many changes as he shapes Notre Dame football in his image. One of the early steps was remaking a staff that initially looked as if it would stay relatively intact after Brian Kelly’s boat-rocking departure for LSU and Freeman’s ensuing promotion from defensive coordinator. Instead, Freeman hired seven new position coaches and a handful of new off-field analysts and graduate assistants.

This is unmistakably Freeman’s staff. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had a say in the hires on that side of the ball, but Freeman is the boss. He could have kiboshed one of Rees’ choices if he wanted to. He hired the assistants. He has to build chemistry among them and with them, too. There’s the impetus for the daily meetings that can range from zero minutes (if Freeman’s feeling generous) to five minutes to an hour and cover just about any topic.

“It’s invaluable for me,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “He sets the tone every day for what we have to get done as an organization. It’s crystal clear. He comes in with a message every day and what’s important today. He keeps us on task.”

The topic and length of meetings are less important than the simple act of gathering daily, though. Freeman wants to prove to his assistants he’s visible and accessible.

“How can you trust people if you don’t spend time with them?” Freeman said. “That’s the type of leader I am. I’m a teammate. If I want these guys to trust me, I need them to be around me.

“We have honest conversations. Sometimes it’s just strictly, ‘Here’s the practice schedule, here’s the daily schedule.’ Sometimes, we sit and say, ‘Here’s the expectation, here’s things we have to make sure we’re on the same page.’ We all have to be speaking the same language. It can depend on what’s needed for that day.”

Freeman wants assistants to form bonds, even if they don’t often work together. A defensive analyst and offensive position coach can’t be ships passing in the night in the Guglielmino Athletics Complex.

This staff is a collection of new faces from wide-ranging backgrounds. Rees has never worked with any of the four new position coaches on offense (though he did play at Notre Dame during offensive line coach Harry Hiestand’s first tenure). Golden has never shared a staff with the three position coaches who work under him.

Past ties among the seven new assistants are rare. Third-year cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and new special teams coordinator Brian Mason were together on Cincinnati’s staff for two years. Defensive line coach Al Washington and Mason overlapped at Cincinnati for one season. That’s it, excluding the three holdovers’ time at Notre Dame together. It behooves Freeman to make sure they mesh.

“Our coaching staff has to be a unit that trusts each other, can lean on each other and realize we all have each other’s backs,” Freeman said. “That’s something that has been very intentional on my end. We’re going to meet as a staff. We’re going to talk through things.”

There’s an educational element for newcomers, too. Like Golden, who stepped back into college coaching after six years in the NFL and has never worked at Notre Dame before. He interviewed for the head coaching position in 2009, which went to Kelly. He was intrigued then with how Notre Dame operated and the football team’s place in the university. The same curiosity about his employer exists 11 years later.

“It has been great for me because we have a lot of staff members and our peers — Tommy included — who you get to hear the insights about Notre Dame and what makes this place different,” Golden said. “It’s like an education every day for someone like me or Coach Washington or any of the other coaches who are new.

“It’s great to be part of and I love hearing the ideas they share, whether it’s recruiting or the academic component, how we’re going to practice a little different, what we’re doing in the weight room.”

Whatever the cause and however much the staff-wide confabs have helped, Freeman has sensed his desired level of synergy and top-down alignment. He sits in on offensive and defensive meetings and picks up on similar themes he has tried to establish since taking over.

“I’m really pleased with the way Coach Rees and Coach Golden challenge their sides of the ball,” Freeman said. “They’re speaking the same language. They’re speaking a similar language that I speak. That’s what you want to see. You want to see everybody in your program emphasizing the same things and tailoring it toward their specific schemes. But I’ve been really happy in those unit meetings.”

The more he’s in every corner of the Gug speaking his mind and making his expectations clear, the more pervasive those standards become and the faster they can take hold. His job requires him to be a tone-setter, and he picks the beat.

At the same time, though, he’s a first-time head coach whose methods and approach are hardly tested and unproven. His staff is full of assistants who’ve worked at all levels of the sport and tasted success. They have ideas and suggestions. Freeman wants them to be comfortable sharing those. Building that comfort might start in the 10 a.m. hour each day. He’s apparently active in ensuring it doesn’t stop there.

“He has a way about him that brings people together,” Rees said. “A couple days ago, I was standing in the GA office — we call it the sweat shop — and it was myself, Coach Freeman and [cornerbacks coach Mike] Mickens. We were just chopping it up. I took a moment as I was walking out and said, ‘I wonder how many places in the country have the head coach standing in the GA office talking to them like they’re his peers.

“The atmosphere he’s created here of open-door policy, everybody having a voice, feeling loved and together, that trickles down from the top all the way to the people who are there every day helping us with training tables.”