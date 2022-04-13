Some Power 5 offensive numbers haven’t been what you’d think

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

We dove into teams Tuesday that had players meet certain statistical plateaus in the past six seasons, and we’re piggybacking off that by looking even closer at which teams have done well – or not done well – meeting those plateaus.

COVID wreaked havoc on a lot of things in 2020, and one was college football schedules. As a result, some teams played as few as four games while others managed to play 13. Obviously, the fewer games you play, the fewer chances a player has of piling up stats. As a result, a lot of consecutive-season streaks ended in 2020.

Still, a handful of teams managed to keep alive some impressive streaks. For the most part, though, the number of teams that have had a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver or a 3,000-yard passer of late was negatively impacted by the paucity of games in 2020. There are just three FBS teams that have had players reach those statistical plateaus for at least the past six seasons: Appalachian State has had a 1,000-yard rusher for eight consecutive seasons, Memphis and SMU have had a 3,000-yard passer for eight consecutive seasons and Memphis has had a 1,000-yard receiver for six consecutive seasons.

Indeed, only six FBS teams have had players reach any of those statistical plateaus even three seasons in a row. They are listed below.

That got us thinking about something else: Which Power 5 teams have gone the longest without reaching those plateaus? Some of the results were surprising, especially among the teams without a 1,000-yard receiver: The top three in that category are SEC teams that have won national titles this century.

Details are below.

1,000-yard rushers

Longest current stretch

8: Appalachian State

4: Buffalo

3: Alabama

3: North Carolina

Longest without among Power 5

Washington State: 2005, with Jerome Harrison

Purdue: 2008, with Kory Sheets

Rutgers: 2012, with Jawan Jamison

Florida: 2015, with Kelvin Taylor

Tennessee: 2015, with Jalen Hurd

Texas Tech: 2015, with DeAndre Washington

(All other Power 5s have had a rusher with 1,000 since 2016)

1,000-yard receivers

Longest current stretch

6: Memphis

4: Alabama

3: North Carolina

Longest without among Power 5

Auburn: 1999, with Ronney Daniels

Florida: 2002, with Taylor Jacobs

Georgia: 2002, with Terrence Edwards (only 1,000-yard season in school history)

Georgia Tech: 2009, with Demaryius Thomas

Kansas: 2009, with Dezmon Briscoe

Iowa: 2011, with Marvin McNutt

Rutgers: 2011, with Mohamed Sanu

Boston College: 2013, with Alex Amidon

Michigan: 2013, with Jeremy Gallon

Utah: 2013, with Dres Anderson

Vanderbilt: 2013, with Jordan Matthews

Wisconsin: 2013, with Jared Abbrederis

Arizona: 2014, with Cayleb Jones

Duke: 2014, with Jamison Crowder

Illinois: 2014, with Mike Dudek

Kansas State: 2014, with Tyler Lockett

South Carolina: 2014, with Pharoh Cooper

(All other Power 5s have had a receiver with 1,000 since 2016)

3,000-yard passers

Longest current stretch

8: Memphis

8: SMU

3: North Carolina

Longest without among Power 5

Georgia Tech: 2001, with George Godsey

Rutgers: 2008, with Mike Teel

Kansas: 2009, with Todd Reesing

Kentucky: 2010, with Mike Hartline

Iowa: 2011, with James Vandenberg

Wisconsin: 2011, with Russell Wilson (only 3,000-yard season in school history)

Boston College: 2012, with Chase Rettig

Duke: 2012, with Sean Renfree

Syracuse: 2012, with Ryan Nassib (only 3,000-yard season in school history)

Tennessee: 2012, with Tyler Bray

Georgia: 2013, with Aaron Murray

Illinois: 2013, with Nathan Scheelhaase

Kansas State: 2014, with Jake Waters

(All other Power 5s have had a player pass for 3,000 since 2016)