Some Power 5 offensive numbers haven’t been what you’d think

By Mike Huguenin about 7 hours
 3 days ago
(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

We dove into teams Tuesday that had players meet certain statistical plateaus in the past six seasons, and we’re piggybacking off that by looking even closer at which teams have done well – or not done well – meeting those plateaus.

COVID wreaked havoc on a lot of things in 2020, and one was college football schedules. As a result, some teams played as few as four games while others managed to play 13. Obviously, the fewer games you play, the fewer chances a player has of piling up stats. As a result, a lot of consecutive-season streaks ended in 2020.

Still, a handful of teams managed to keep alive some impressive streaks. For the most part, though, the number of teams that have had a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver or a 3,000-yard passer of late was negatively impacted by the paucity of games in 2020. There are just three FBS teams that have had players reach those statistical plateaus for at least the past six seasons: Appalachian State has had a 1,000-yard rusher for eight consecutive seasons, Memphis and SMU have had a 3,000-yard passer for eight consecutive seasons and Memphis has had a 1,000-yard receiver for six consecutive seasons.

Indeed, only six FBS teams have had players reach any of those statistical plateaus even three seasons in a row. They are listed below.

That got us thinking about something else: Which Power 5 teams have gone the longest without reaching those plateaus? Some of the results were surprising, especially among the teams without a 1,000-yard receiver: The top three in that category are SEC teams that have won national titles this century.

Details are below.

1,000-yard rushers

Longest current stretch

8: Appalachian State

4: Buffalo

3: Alabama

3: North Carolina

Longest without among Power 5

Washington State: 2005, with Jerome Harrison

Purdue: 2008, with Kory Sheets

Rutgers: 2012, with Jawan Jamison

Florida: 2015, with Kelvin Taylor

Tennessee: 2015, with Jalen Hurd

Texas Tech: 2015, with DeAndre Washington

(All other Power 5s have had a rusher with 1,000 since 2016)

1,000-yard receivers

Longest current stretch

6: Memphis

4: Alabama

3: North Carolina

Longest without among Power 5

Auburn: 1999, with Ronney Daniels

Florida: 2002, with Taylor Jacobs

Georgia: 2002, with Terrence Edwards (only 1,000-yard season in school history)

Georgia Tech: 2009, with Demaryius Thomas

Kansas: 2009, with Dezmon Briscoe

Iowa: 2011, with Marvin McNutt

Rutgers: 2011, with Mohamed Sanu

Boston College: 2013, with Alex Amidon

Michigan: 2013, with Jeremy Gallon

Utah: 2013, with Dres Anderson

Vanderbilt: 2013, with Jordan Matthews

Wisconsin: 2013, with Jared Abbrederis

Arizona: 2014, with Cayleb Jones

Duke: 2014, with Jamison Crowder

Illinois: 2014, with Mike Dudek

Kansas State: 2014, with Tyler Lockett

South Carolina: 2014, with Pharoh Cooper

(All other Power 5s have had a receiver with 1,000 since 2016)

3,000-yard passers

Longest current stretch

8: Memphis

8: SMU

3: North Carolina

Longest without among Power 5

Georgia Tech: 2001, with George Godsey

Rutgers: 2008, with Mike Teel

Kansas: 2009, with Todd Reesing

Kentucky: 2010, with Mike Hartline

Iowa: 2011, with James Vandenberg

Wisconsin: 2011, with Russell Wilson (only 3,000-yard season in school history)

Boston College: 2012, with Chase Rettig

Duke: 2012, with Sean Renfree

Syracuse: 2012, with Ryan Nassib (only 3,000-yard season in school history)

Tennessee: 2012, with Tyler Bray

Georgia: 2013, with Aaron Murray

Illinois: 2013, with Nathan Scheelhaase

Kansas State: 2014, with Jake Waters

(All other Power 5s have had a player pass for 3,000 since 2016)

KSR Today: Kentucky signees shine at Jordan Brand Classic

We’ve reached the middle of April, and things are slowing down in the Kentucky sports world. Both baseball and softball are competing in the SEC for postseason bids, and the track team is making some noise, but things are quiet with the two big sports. However, recruiting never sleeps.
Identifying storyline to watch in Arkansas spring game

The Arkansas Razorbacks play in their spring game on Saturday, and there are a few questions surrounding the team. Ahead of Saturday’s spring games, ESPN broke down a storyline to watch for in all of the games. For Arkansas, the biggest question remaining is how the team will replace the production of wide receiver Treylon Burks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
Former College Football Player Has Died At 26

The college football world is in mourning following the passing of a former Arkansas football player. Brian Wallace, who played on the offensive line for the Razorbacks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was just 26 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” the team said...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Three observations from Arkansas football's thudded spring practice

FAYETTEVILLE — It wasn't a typical spring game, but Arkansas football hosted a spring scrimmage on Saturday at Walker Pavilion. The practice was mostly in scrimmage format, but only the third-stringers actually went full-contact. The first and second teams "thudded," or practiced without tackling. "I think if you asked our kids, they would tell you this is the most...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Clemson basketball losing assistant coach to ACC school

Clemson is losing another assistant basketball coach. After Antonio Reynolds-Dean left for Georgia earlier this week, Clemson Sports has confirmed that Kareem Richardson is set to leave for NC State. Richardson spent only one season at Clemson before departing. He previously worked as an assistant at Indiana State, Louisville, Xavier...
CLEMSON, SC
Lane Kiffin supports Nick Saban's comments on state of college football

With the changing transfer portal rules and a developing NIL landscape, college football finds itself in a new era which has kicked off what many call “free agency.” Shortly after Alabama head coach Nick Saban made comments on the current state of college football, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin did the same.
LOOK: 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava visits Hawaii

Long Beach (Calif.) Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava may be committed to , but that isn’t stopping him from showing love to the first school to offer him a Division I scholarship. This weekend, the country’s No. 4 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus is visiting Hawaii, which extended him...
LONG BEACH, CA
LOOK: 2024 No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola visiting Ohio State

Chandler (Ariz.) High five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola is in Columbus, Ohio, for his second visit to Ohio State this month. He seems to be spending a lot of time with Buckeyes quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis. Raiola and Dennis were photographed heading to Ohio Stadium in a golf cart and then...
COLUMBUS, OH
Kareem Richardson set to join NC State basketball staff

The new-look NC State basketball staff appears to be nearing completion. Sources have confirmed to The Wolfpacker that Clemson assistant Kareem Richardson is set to be the second assistant hired by Kevin Keatts. On3’s Clemson Sports has also confirmed the news. Richardson was one of the names listted on...
RALEIGH, NC
