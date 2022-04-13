Newsstand: Former Notre Dame forward Monty Williams named Coach of the Year by NBA peers

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams played at Notre Dame from 1989-94 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images).

Former Notre Dame basketball forward and current Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams earned one of the strongest possible signs of respect from his peers for the second straight season.

The National Basketball Coaches Association named Williams its Coach of the Year Tuesday, his second time winning it in as many seasons. Its recipient is determined by vote of the NBA’s 30 head coaches. Williams was one of six coaches to earn votes.

The Suns went an NBA-best 64-18, capturing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and their second straight Pacific Division title. They are the first team in league history to increase their win total by at least 11 games in three straight seasons and begin postseason play Sunday. They went 47-0 when leading after three quarters in the regular season. They were fifth in offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating this year.

Williams, 50, is in his third season as the Suns’ coach. They reached the NBA Finals last season, falling in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Williams played at Notre Dame from 1989-94 (with a two-year break from 1990-92 due to a heart condition) and was the No. 24 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. He averaged 22.4 points and 8.4 rebounds as a senior, earning honorable mention All-America honors. He played for five teams in a 10-year NBA career, averaging 6.3 points per game.

The NBA’s coach of the year award, which is determined by media vote, will be announced during the playoffs.

Tweets of the Day

Former LSU head coach and 2019 national title winner Ed Orgeron watched Notre Dame spring practice Tuesday and spoke with the team afterward. Orgeron is visiting South Bend this week with his three sons to observe practice.

Quote of the Day

“He just has something about him — character, class. You can tell he’s going to be a championship coach. I think he has all the makings of being a great coach.”

— Ed Orgeron on Marcus Freeman

