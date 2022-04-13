Penn State, filling vacancies, counting on DL returns

Adisa Isaac has returned to action this spring after suffering a season-ending injury last summer. (Ryan Snyder/BWI)

The return of P.J. Mustipher, the Penn State defensive tackle taking advantage of a bonus year of eligibility after his season-ending injury last season, will be significant.

Just not this spring.

So in assistant coach John Scott’s meeting room, as spring practice continues, Mustipher’s presence is welcomed. But as he continues to recuperate from the knee injury that cut short his senior season last October, Penn State has needed to look elsewhere on the practice field.

To implement the aggressive tact Diaz prefers, that has been particularly true at the defensive end position. Welcoming the return of Adisa Isaac after a preseason setback forced him out for 2021, and a heavy rotational player in Nick Tarburton, the Nittany Lions have sought to establish more consistency and flash from vets Smith Vilbert, Zuriah Fisher, and Amin Vanover, plus redshirt freshmen Davon Townley and Rodney McGraw.

When asked to describe his pass coverage philosophy, Diaz revealed why.

“If you want to know my philosophy, the best coverage is pass rush, and that’s been a big point we were trying to make throughout camp,” Diaz said. “We’re trying to get our sack numbers up, our tackles for loss numbers up, and our destruction numbers up.”

To effectively do so, Penn State acknowledged it might have to turn to the transfer portal.

Tuesday, it did, bringing Maryland’s Demeioun Robinson into the fold to fulfill that need.

Penn State’s DE plan

Saying edge pressure is “probably the area we have to improve,” head coach James Franklin described an issue of consistency and fit with the team’s current personnel.

While Isaac “flashes consistently,” he’s been the only one. Coming off a three-sack performance in the Outback Bowl, Vilbert “needs to be more consistent.”

Meanwhile, Tarburton, a fifth-year senior, is suited to wear down opponents with effort and motor. But, he also needs to “grow his toolbox of moves on the perimeter.”

“But we need more consistent edge pressure,” Franklin said last week. “So between developing the guys we have and then looking into the portal a little bit for that as well, very similar to what we did with (Ebiketie), we got to find somebody that can come in and help us with edge pressure and affecting the quarterback.”

Those needs, and the possible fulfillment of them with Robinson, don’t diminish Penn State’s hopes for Isaac.

Though taking a gradual, deliberate approach to his return to the field this spring from an injury sustained last June, Isaac’s limited reps have been enough for Diaz to become a believer. In showing the same qualities that propelled Isaac to 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pair of quarterback hurries as a sophomore in 2020, even more from the end will be counted upon moving forward.

“He just has some things you can’t teach. (His) of athleticism, his ability to bend, turning the corner, his length. The way he can kind of get his hands on offensive linemen,” Diaz said. “We’re excited to see him grow in his role every day. And the more he’s around, the more that makes… he makes our corners better. Great players affect other guys that they play with, and I think Adisa’s got a chance to be that guy.”

Next steps at DT

Penn State’s ends aren’t the only outstanding issue Diaz and Scott have tried to resolve this spring.

As Mustipher has spent practices in sweats standing next to Diaz, the likes of Jordan van den Berg, Coziah Izzard, Dvon Ellies, Fatormah Mulbah, and Cole Brevard have been vying to establish themselves. So too, after a one-year absence for unspecified off-field issues, is Hakeem Beamon.

An expected starter ahead of the 2021 season, Beamon has been characterized as a work-in-progress worth the investment.

“He’s been a talented guy since the time we recruited him,” Franklin said. “We got to keep developing him both on and off the field. And (we have to) put him in the best position to be successful for us. He’s grown up. I’m a big fan of his. But he’s still got some work to do in a lot of areas.”

For a Penn State defense that has often been as effective as the line working in the trenches, its development and performance will again be paramount.