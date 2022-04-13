ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State, filling vacancies, counting on DL returns

By Nate Bauer about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juJi3_0f7v7pOU00
Adisa Isaac has returned to action this spring after suffering a season-ending injury last summer. (Ryan Snyder/BWI)

The return of P.J. Mustipher, the Penn State defensive tackle taking advantage of a bonus year of eligibility after his season-ending injury last season, will be significant.

Just not this spring.

So in assistant coach John Scott’s meeting room, as spring practice continues, Mustipher’s presence is welcomed. But as he continues to recuperate from the knee injury that cut short his senior season last October, Penn State has needed to look elsewhere on the practice field.

To implement the aggressive tact Diaz prefers, that has been particularly true at the defensive end position. Welcoming the return of Adisa Isaac after a preseason setback forced him out for 2021, and a heavy rotational player in Nick Tarburton, the Nittany Lions have sought to establish more consistency and flash from vets Smith Vilbert, Zuriah Fisher, and Amin Vanover, plus redshirt freshmen Davon Townley and Rodney McGraw.

When asked to describe his pass coverage philosophy, Diaz revealed why.

“If you want to know my philosophy, the best coverage is pass rush, and that’s been a big point we were trying to make throughout camp,” Diaz said. “We’re trying to get our sack numbers up, our tackles for loss numbers up, and our destruction numbers up.”

To effectively do so, Penn State acknowledged it might have to turn to the transfer portal.

Tuesday, it did, bringing Maryland’s Demeioun Robinson into the fold to fulfill that need.

Penn State’s DE plan

Saying edge pressure is “probably the area we have to improve,” head coach James Franklin described an issue of consistency and fit with the team’s current personnel.

While Isaac “flashes consistently,” he’s been the only one. Coming off a three-sack performance in the Outback Bowl, Vilbert “needs to be more consistent.”

Meanwhile, Tarburton, a fifth-year senior, is suited to wear down opponents with effort and motor. But, he also needs to “grow his toolbox of moves on the perimeter.”

“But we need more consistent edge pressure,” Franklin said last week. “So between developing the guys we have and then looking into the portal a little bit for that as well, very similar to what we did with (Ebiketie), we got to find somebody that can come in and help us with edge pressure and affecting the quarterback.”

Those needs, and the possible fulfillment of them with Robinson, don’t diminish Penn State’s hopes for Isaac.

Though taking a gradual, deliberate approach to his return to the field this spring from an injury sustained last June, Isaac’s limited reps have been enough for Diaz to become a believer. In showing the same qualities that propelled Isaac to 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pair of quarterback hurries as a sophomore in 2020, even more from the end will be counted upon moving forward.

“He just has some things you can’t teach. (His) of athleticism, his ability to bend, turning the corner, his length. The way he can kind of get his hands on offensive linemen,” Diaz said. “We’re excited to see him grow in his role every day. And the more he’s around, the more that makes… he makes our corners better. Great players affect other guys that they play with, and I think Adisa’s got a chance to be that guy.”

Next steps at DT

Penn State’s ends aren’t the only outstanding issue Diaz and Scott have tried to resolve this spring.

As Mustipher has spent practices in sweats standing next to Diaz, the likes of Jordan van den Berg, Coziah Izzard, Dvon Ellies, Fatormah Mulbah, and Cole Brevard have been vying to establish themselves. So too, after a one-year absence for unspecified off-field issues, is Hakeem Beamon.

An expected starter ahead of the 2021 season, Beamon has been characterized as a work-in-progress worth the investment.

“He’s been a talented guy since the time we recruited him,” Franklin said. “We got to keep developing him both on and off the field. And (we have to) put him in the best position to be successful for us. He’s grown up. I’m a big fan of his. But he’s still got some work to do in a lot of areas.”

For a Penn State defense that has often been as effective as the line working in the trenches, its development and performance will again be paramount.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Penn State sophomore defender out for 2022 season due to injury

A Penn State defender will reportedly miss the 2022 college football season. Sophomore defender Zuriah Fisher will be out for the season, according to a report by Sean Fitz of Lions247. The report does not detail the injury, only stating it happened during spring practice. This is Fisher’s third season...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian addresses quarterback competition following latest Texas scrimmage

Just like many college football teams across the country, Texas is currently having a competition to determine its starting quarterback for the 2022 season. While Steve Sarkisian brings back sophomore Hudson Card, the Longhorns also brought in former On3 Consensus five-star signal-caller Quinn Ewers from Ohio State – and those two have been battling it out during spring practices to give Sarkisian a better idea of who he will start once the season arrives.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State basketball adds pair of guards from transfer portal

Penn State football just added a big piece to its defensive line in the transfer portal, but Thursday’s transfer portal headlines centered on the men’s basketball program. Micah Shrewsberry managed to work the transfer portal to pad the depth on his roster for the 2022-23 season with the addition of two guards from the transfer portal. Camren Wynter and Andrew Funk each announced their commitment to Penn State as their transfer destination from their respective schools. Wynter will come to Penn State after being the leading scorer for Drexel. Funk was also his team’s leading scorer, doing so for Bucknell. Wynter...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
Robinson Township, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
PennLive.com

Penn State signee Mehki Flowers ‘as good as advertised’ during Big 33 practice

STATE COLLEGE — Devon Johnson has seen his fair share of talent at safety and cornerback during his time as Imhotep Charter’s defensive backs coach, defensive coordinator and now head coach. Johnson has coached players like Tykee Smith, Isheem Young and Saint McLeod, plus an assortment of other future Division I players with the North Philly program. Johnson knows high-level defensive backs well.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counting On#American Football#College Football#Dl#The Nittany Lions#Penn State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Maryland three-star defensive end Dominic Nichols gets offered by Rutgers football

Rutgers football offered Dominic Nicholson Thursday night, getting in early on a player who could and should blow up into a national recruit. A three-star defensive end out of Ijamsville, MD, Nichols is a class of 2024 recruit who already holds offers from Boston College, Penn State, Toledo and Virginia Tech. Now the Scarlet Knights have jumped into the mix, becoming the fifth program to offer Nicols. He checks in at 6-foot-5 and 230-pounds. He plays tight end and defensive end as well as basketball. Nichols tweeted about the offer from Rutgers football on Thursday night. His tweet announcing the offer was quickly...
IJAMSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
40K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy