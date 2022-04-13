Steve Sarkisian addresses quarterback competition following latest Texas scrimmage

Tim Warner/Getty Images.

Just like many college football teams across the country, Texas is currently having a competition to determine its starting quarterback for the 2022 season. While Steve Sarkisian brings back sophomore Hudson Card, the Longhorns also brought in former On3 Consensus five-star signal-caller Quinn Ewers from Ohio State – and those two have been battling it out during spring practices to give Sarkisian a better idea of who he will start once the season arrives.

While the redshirt freshman Ewers was a highly-touted high school recruit who didn’t see any action at Ohio State and decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Card returns to Texas after seeing action in seven games with the Longhorns in 2021 – throwing for 590 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. Card also tallied 17 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

As Card and Ewers continue to compete for the starting job, the way they perform in game-like situations is what’s going to stand out to Sarkisian – and that was the case on Saturday as the Longhorns held their first scrimmage of the spring period. Meeting with the media on Tuesday, Sarkisian provided an update on his quarterback competition.

“I thought both guys Saturday played efficient football for us,” Sarkisian said. “I think both of them, when we ran the numbers, were over 70 percent completion percentage Saturday. We were able to hit some explosive plays. I thought both of them executed well in the red area and on third down – and they took care of the ball. Not a turnover from either guy.

“So, all those things were really positive. When we went back and looked at the tape, I think they see some other opportunities that maybe were there. But for our first scrimmage, I was very pleased with the way that they played.”

Texas – who was then quarterbacked by Casey Thompson – is coming off a disappointing 5-7 season in 2021, which included a 3-6 mark in Big 12 play. With Card and Ewers now in the mix for the starting quarterback job, Sarkisian and the Longhorns are hoping for a much better overall product in 2022.