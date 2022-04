By Jo CliftonOn Thursday, the Texas 14th Court of Appeals upheld a ruling by Travis County District Judge Jan Soifer invalidating two votes by Austin City Council rewriting the city’s Land Development code. Soifer ruled that the city had violated property owners’ procedural rights by failing to notify the owners of their right to protest and holding hearings at the Planning Commission before voting on a new code.Francisca Acuña and 18 other plaintiffs filed suit after Council had taken its second of three votes adopting the new code in March 2020. At the time of Soifer’s ruling, which derailed progress...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO