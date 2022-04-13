Penn State to host top-150 four-star prospect today; Lions continue offer spree: Newsstand

Defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Manny Diaz will host a top linebacker at Penn State today. (BWI photo)

A busy week for Penn State football rolls on today.

The Nittany Lions landed a transfer portal commitment on Tuesday, and that was yesterday’s top story. Today is headlined by a big-time recruiting visitor plus a recap of more offers that went out to start the week.

It’s time to dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football on April 13.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a recruiting visitor note.

Four-star Class of 2024 prospect William Love will take an unofficial visit to Penn State today. The Lions will be back on the practice field for their 11th of 15 spring practices this afternoon.

Love is the nation’s No. 124 junior-to-be according to the On3 Consensus and the No. 11 linebacker. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Camden, N.J., native also ranks No. 3 in his home state. This trip marks his first since a stop in State College last summer.

In other news, Penn State continued its recent offer spree on Tuesday. The Lions have now joined the mix for a trio of Class of 2023 running back standouts plus one underclassmen. The full list includes:

Class of 2023

Kaleb Jackson, a four-star running back from Baton Rouge, La.

Kalib Hicks, a four-star running back from Denton, Tex.

A’Marion Peterson, a four-star running back from Wichita Falls, Tex.

Class of 2024

Christian Bentancur, an unranked tight end from Woodstock, Ill.

Finally, we wrap things up with a reminder that Penn State made a big transfer portal splash on Tuesday. The Lions landed Demeioun Robinson, who picked the Lions after declaring his intentions to move on just 15 days ago.

The now-former Maryland linebacker will play defensive end in State College. It’s unclear who else pursued the former four-star recruit. But, Penn State made him a priority and quickly sealed the deal.

Quote of the day

“I feel like we all didn’t have the year we wanted to last year when it comes to the run game, passing game, everywhere. So there’s room for improvement in every aspect of the offense, and I feel like we’re going to get it done.”

—PSU receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith to reporters about the offense’s outlook in 2022.