Steve Sarkisian addresses comments made by Moro Ojomo

(John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been letting his players talk to the media every week, mostly discussing how the team looks and what’s going on with spring practice. Defensive lineman Moro Ojomo was one of those guys but after recent comments, he will not have the opportunity to do so anymore.

Ojomo addressed the state of the program and was very honest with the media. He called out Texas, in general, saying they were chasing some of the wrong things. After that, he compared it to some of the national powerhouses in college football and how young guys adapt to the culture.

“They’re 18 to 22-years-old that want to chase women, want to chase money, want to chase alcohol, and they don’t see the future,” Ojomo said. “They’re very distracted by what is in front of them. It’s such a hard thing, especially guys that haven’t been in a winning culture. That’s why it’s very easy for a lot of of these powerhouses to keep going because it’s established. The new guys just come in and they’re like ‘Oh shit, this is how we have to do it. Oh shit, this is what we do.’ It’s so much more difficult.”

There were a few other comments made by Ojomo, where he began to call out specific players. He talked about being tired of losing games throughout a season and needing to become a full team instead of a group of individuals. Recent national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, were used as an example by Ojomo for the defensive line alone.

“I think (T’Vondre Sweat) was, not necessarily ‘F the team,’ but more individual,” Ojomo said. “I think that’s the problem with guys at this institution. If we get our team right – I think Georgia has maybe five defensive people in the top fifty prospects. You get your team right, we’re all getting drafted. I think they’re coming to that realization of if everyone in this D-line can contribute. We can all get drafted. We can all have our dreams be reality.”

While you could tell the comments were made out of the desire to win football games, Sarkisian was not a fan of how it was all handled.

Instead, Sarkisian wishes Ojomo kept everything in-house and not addressed the situation through the media. The head coach said to be truly player-led, the way he wants to run his program, handling these grievances needs to come in the locker room.

“I thought the forum was really poor,” Sarkisian said. “He should not have done that in public. A really good player-led team, those issues and if you have issues with anything, get taken care of in the locker room, get taken care of in the media room. If you’re really a family, you don’t go out and talk about family business. You take care of things internally. That’s the first part but that’s part of us educating these guys on what that looks like and how to do it. I think his intentions were right but the deliver and forum that it was used was poor.”

Sarkisian said players, in general, need to make sure to “mow your own lawn first” before taking issues from inside the locker room to the media. He said when Texas can accomplish that, it will fully be player-led.

“That’s truly being player-led, when you can approach somebody at their locker, when you can approach somebody at lunch, and making sure your house is in order, that your lawn is mowed properly,” Sarkisian said. “Then you can start to motivate the next player about what he needs to do to raise his level and raise his play.”

When asked if Ojomo was disciplined for his comments, all Sarkisian said is that he will not be speaking with the media anytime soon. While the Texas head coach seemed okay with what Ojomo said, where he said it really struck a nerve with Sarkisian. Lesson learned for the fifth-year player who certainly looks to be a leader of the Longhorns.