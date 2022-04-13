ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

4-star LB Sammy Brown reacts to LSU offer, conversation with Matt House

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLdDQ_0f7v6RMx00

2024 Jefferson (Ga.) linebacker Sammy Brown added an LSU offer this week and it is one that immediate caught his eye.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Lands Special Endorsement Deal

Georgia’s Brock Bowers has landed a tasty sponsorship with a local fast-food institution. The sophomore tight end announced a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Zaxby’s, a Southern-based chicken franchise whose headquarters are located in Athens, Georgia. According to an official press release, Bowers will appear...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Brian Kelly Defends Controversial Notre Dame Decision

When Brian Kelly suddenly left the Notre Dame program at the end of the 2021 season, his 11-1 Fighting Irish team still had a fighting chance to make the College Football Playoff. Instead of sticking around to see what the committee decided, he left his players with little notice and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson, GA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Jefferson, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Jefferson, GA
Sports
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#College Football
News4Jax.com

Former Lee forward Alex Fudge transferring from LSU to Florida

One of the best high school basketball players from the Jacksonville area of the past decade is coming back to the Sunshine State. Former Lee (now Riverside) forward Alex Fudge announced Wednesday that he’s leaving LSU and transferring to Florida. While at LSU, Fudge averaged 3.3 points and 3.2...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

Clemson basketball losing assistant coach to ACC school

Clemson is losing another assistant basketball coach. After Antonio Reynolds-Dean left for Georgia earlier this week, Clemson Sports has confirmed that Kareem Richardson is set to leave for NC State. Richardson spent only one season at Clemson before departing. He previously worked as an assistant at Indiana State, Louisville, Xavier...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
On3.com

Report: Big Ten has TV deal in place despite entering rights negotiations

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been leading meetings made up of executives from a litany of the top broadcasting networks for the conference’s media rights negotiations. The only problem? The Big Ten has already has a deal in place to renew their previous broadcast partner, FOX, with the network for the foreseeable future, according to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand.
FOOTBALL
KTSM

Center Will McNair Jr. commits to Mississippi State, joins Chris Jans

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Two days ago, New Mexico State’s starting center for most of the 2021-22 season, Will McNair Jr. entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and now he’s found a new home. On Instagram, McNair Jr. announced he is committing to Mississippi State to continue his collegiate basketball career. He will get […]
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
40K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy