PVH Corp. has introduced its PVH+ Plan, a multiyear strategic initiative to accelerate growth by building on the core strengths of PVH and connecting Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger closer to the consumer through five key drivers. The execution of the PVH+ Plan is expected to achieve high single-digit compounded annual growth (CAGR) from $9.1 billion in 2020 to approximately $12.5 billion in revenue in 2025. Rolled out as part of the company's 2022 Investor Day, the key drivers for the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands start with "Win with Product," in which PVH...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO