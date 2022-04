(CBS DETROIT) – New questions are emerging tonight about how police de-escalation tactics work and when they are used following the Grand Rapids police shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. Protesters are calling for them to be reviewed in the wake of new video released by Grand Rapids police. That video shows one of their officers holding 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya on the ground and shooting him in the back of the head. Adriana Diaz reported from Grand Rapids with the latest: The deadly encounter escalated in a matter of minutes. The question is, should the officer have acted differently to de-escalate, based on his training? In the...

