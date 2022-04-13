Techniques for managing frost in vegetable and fruit crops

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that changing the ways in which fruit is gathered from palm trees could help to conserve Amazon peatland forests. The moriche palm (mauritia flexuosa) is a palm tree that is native to South America. It is dioecious (i.e. each palm has either male or female flowers, but not both) with the female palms producing an edible fruit rich in vitamin C that can be eaten raw, fermented, and made into jams, ice cream, and other foodstuffs. Similarly, the palm leaves can be woven into various items and made into roofs for homes, while the stalk is made into carpets, fishing poles, lanterns, and torches. Given their utility, these palms play a significant socio-economic and ecological role in South America and many communities depend on them for their survival. For example, in Peru moriche palm ecosystems represent 1% (approximately 7000 km2) of the Amazonian valley forest and contribute millions of dollars per year to the country’s GDP. Where currently harvested, sale of the palms’ fruit represents up to 22% of the income of families from this region. In addition to this, the tropical peatlands that sustain these palms in north-eastern Peru are one of the most carbon-rich landscapes in the world; keeping these forests intact ensures that this carbon is kept in the ground rather than being emitted into the atmosphere and exasperating the current climate catastrophe. Unfortunately, as the fruits are typically harvested by felling female palms, the unique biodiversity (and high carbon stocks) of these ecosystems is under threat.

