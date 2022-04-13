ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

WIN: Tickets to see Garth Brooks in Salt Lake City June 18 2022

By Brad
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Garth Brooks is performing a return show in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 18, 2022, at 7:00 pm and we're giving...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

What are the best steakhouses in Salt Lake City?

(STACKER) – Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Will ‘Stranger Things’ take a trip to Salt Lake City?

Netflix has released a batch of new photos from the upcoming “Stranger Things” season, revealing everything from new faces to beloved characters to a spooky house and ... a Brigham Young University pennant. The ‘Stranger Things’ BYU connection. Cougar fans, especially, might have noticed one photo...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Outdoor Retailer show returning to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Outdoor Retailer show is returning to Salt Lake City. In February, an environmental conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies said they would boycott the Outdoor Retailer trade show if it was moved from Denver back to Utah. Outdoor recreation companies that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
State
Utah State
96.1 The Breeze

Win Tickets to See Diana Krall

The Grammy Award-winning Jazz singer will be at the UB Center for the Arts on Thursday, March 31. 96.1 The Breeze Welcomes Diana Krall to Buffalo, and we have your chance to win tickets! Here's a sample of her amazing voice... Tickets are available now at the UB Center for...
BUFFALO, NY
mycolumbuspower.com

Win Tickets to See 2 Chainz

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Text the word “2CHAINZ” to 71007 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see 2 Chainz live at Aftermath on Brice Road Saturday, April 2nd. Text message and data rates may apply, scroll down for official contest rules.
COLUMBUS, OH
95.7 KEZJ

7 Events to Attend this Weekend Around the Magic Valley and Idaho

Last weekend was full of plenty of events and activities and this coming weekend there will be plenty going on as well. With Easter next weekend, the weather getting warmer on some days, and spring in full effect, there are tons of events and activities going on all across the Magic Valley and Idaho. Make sure to mark your calendars and make plans in advance, to get to as much as you can. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend in the area.
BURLEY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
95.7 KEZJ

Easy Trail Leads To Invigorating Double Waterfall Near Twin Falls

There is a beautiful and easy trail on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon that leads to a picturesque swimming spot that locals pronounce one of three ways. Whether you call it "Mermaid Cove," "Mermaid Hole," or "Mermaid's Cove," the two-tier waterfall and swimming spot accessed from Yingst Road off of Golf Course Road should be on your spring to-visit list. It's one of the few remaining waterfall locations along this stretch of southern Idaho that you might be able to enjoy all alone for an hour or two.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy