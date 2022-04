Is there any experience more dreaded than deciding how to split the bill at brunch or budgeting where to go for a bachelorette weekend? Not that I know of, except for maybe a PAP smear or asking that new guy you’re dating “where things are going.” But like it or not, when it comes to most types of relationships, money plays a big role. It influences the activities you do, where you eat, and the general tone of your friendships. And what if the money dynamics are out of balance? Well, things can get awkward—fast. So what’s a girl to do when one friend rolls up to happy hour with the newest iPhone while another is working two jobs just to make rent? But don’t worry, there’s hope for your group! Here are some tips to help navigate those stressful and awkward moments.

