Spring has sprung; City of Detroit yard waste collection has begun

Residents can set out bagged or bundled leaves and brush for curbside pickup

Collection will continue for 36 weeks

Residents asked not to set out collection prior to collection date

Detroit - The City of Detroit Department of Public Works curbside yard waste collection is underway and will continue for the next 36 weeks. Residents are asked not to set out yard waste bags prior to the scheduled collection day.

Residents can place grass clippings, leaves, and small twigs that are no more than two inches in diameter in biodegradable paper bags on their bi-weekly scheduled bulk collection day. Branches and twigs that are up to four feet in length and no more than four inches in diameter, should be bundled and tied securely and placed at the curb. Please note, individual bundles should not weigh more than 60 pounds.

When placing bagged yard waste at the curb, it should be at least six feet from the city garbage container or in a personal garbage container that is clearly labeled "yard waste" on two sides of the container. The City’s contractors, Waste Management and GFL Environmental, will not collect yard waste in plastic bags. DPW also offers affordable paid curbside pickup for bulk and yard waste that exceed the City’s collection limits. Call 313-876-0004 to request a quote.

If yard waste must be disposed of immediately, residents are encouraged to take their yard waste to any of the free drop-off locations below:

LOCATION HOURS OF OPERATION

Southfield Yard, 12255 Southfield Service Drive Mon – Sat, 8am-6pm

Davison Yard, 8221 W. Davison Ave. Mon – Sat, 8am-6pm

J. Fons Transfer Station, 6451 E. McNichols Rd Mon – Fri, 8am-4pm; Sat 8am-1pm

Residents can find out their next yard waste collection date by visiting detroitmi.gov and typing their address into the "My Home Info" search field.

For additional information about collection schedules or to report concerns, residents should call their assigned contractor:

East and Southwest Detroit residents should call GFL Environmental at (866) 772-8900.

Westside residents should call Waste Management at (844) 233-8764.

Additionally, residents can sign up to receive weekly reminders about trash, bulk, and recycling collection by subscribing to the free DPW text messaging service. Residents can text their address to 313-800-7905..