Early voting early numbers

0 for 3: The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday night rejected Republicans’ proposed legislative redistricting maps for a third time as unconstitutional, a move that state legislative leaders have said likely will result in the May primary being delayed. As Andrew J. Tobias reports, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, along with the court’s three Democratic justices, held that even though the plan would have favored Republicans to win 54% of the overall seats in the state legislature (the same percentage as GOP statewide candidates won, on average, during the last 10 years), they found that “a disproportionate number of toss-up districts are labeled Democratic-leaning.”

OHIO STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO