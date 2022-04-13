ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Early voting early numbers

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhioans are casting early ballots ahead of the state's May third primary. Secretary...

wkkj.iheart.com

Lima News

Federal judges mull trimming Ohio early voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal court is considering whether to order Ohio to trim its early voting period for the May 3 primary election to buy more time for the state’s stalled redistricting efforts. During a court hearing at the U.S. District Courthouse in Columbus on Friday, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
SFGate

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: RNC warns Democrats will 'pay the price' for trying to undermined election integrity after lawsuit over ballot counting caused Texas vote administrator to resign

The Republican National Committee is warning Democrats to uphold election integrity in the 2022 midterms after a GOP Election Integrity team effort caused Harris County, Texas' Democratic Election Administrator to resign for failing to count all the ballots from the primary elections earlier this month within the required 24 hours.
Fox News

After nearly trading blows in their first debate, Ohio GOP Senate candidates face off in round two

The top five Republican candidates running for Senate in Ohio face off Monday evening for their second debate in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. And the showdown in a Fox 8 News in Cleveland debate comes just three days after two of the leading contenders almost came to blows during a heated face-to-face encounter in the first debate between the Republican candidates.
KCJJ

Poll shows Finkenauer with commanding lead in Dem primary race

Recent polling conducted for Democrat Abby Finkenauer shows her far ahead of her competitors in the primary race for the US Senate. The Gazette reports that the poll of 600 likely Democratic primary voters showed the former US House member with 64 percent, followed by retired admiral Mike Franken at 15 percent and physician Glenn Hurst with 6 percent. In the Cedar Rapids market, her lead is 75 to 16 percent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS 58

Early voting kicks off for spring election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The spring election is one week away, but some people chose to cast their vote early with early voting starting Tuesday. Many are taking advantage of early voting. With nine early voting sites to choose from, it’s something voters say is a convenient option. "I...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s May primary likely to be delayed after Supreme Court tosses third GOP legislative redistricting plan: Capitol Letter

0 for 3: The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday night rejected Republicans’ proposed legislative redistricting maps for a third time as unconstitutional, a move that state legislative leaders have said likely will result in the May primary being delayed. As Andrew J. Tobias reports, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, along with the court’s three Democratic justices, held that even though the plan would have favored Republicans to win 54% of the overall seats in the state legislature (the same percentage as GOP statewide candidates won, on average, during the last 10 years), they found that “a disproportionate number of toss-up districts are labeled Democratic-leaning.”
The Intercept

At a Pivotal Moment, Democrats Failed to Modernize Elections

Throughout 2020, as then-President Donald Trump issued baseless claims of voter fraud, local election officials called on the federal government to spend more to ensure a secure election season. Turnout was expected to break records; the pandemic had upended voting plans and safety protocols; and cybersecurity threats mounted. Leaders were acutely aware of the vulnerabilities in their aging election technology: Thousands of counties, for example, still ran their voting machines on Windows 7, an operating system so old it no longer receives routine security updates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

