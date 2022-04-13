ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia reporter ‘attacked’ by goose in Florida

By Jessica Patterson, Amanda Barren
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (WOWK) – WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis may be off this week, but he’s still filing reports.

Let’s just say Mark and Chumley the Goose aren’t too chummy. Take a “gander” at this video Mark shared with us that shows the incident of “fowl play.”

Mark migrated to Florida for the week for a little rest and relaxation, and he doesn’t have any goosebumps after this incident, but he did get a little scare. He was chomped on the ankle as Chumley’s owner was demonstrating how she is trained to “attack,” but he’s okay.

Fortunately, he didn’t use any “fowl” language as he recorded the encounter.

Mark also tells us he didn’t try to pet Chumley because every time he does that, he feels “down.”

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

Florida State
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

