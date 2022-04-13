Rogers Keeps Rising as Shaw Deal Nears Key Antitrust Ruling

The EU has just reached an agreement on the so-called Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is supposed to “make the digital sector fairer and more competitive.” If passed, the legislation is probably one of the most far-reaching laws in the tech sector after GDPR, having broad implications on Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta’s business practices. Under the currently agreed text, the companies will be forced to make many concessions towards smaller competitors to create a fairer market, including a push for limited interoperability between messengers like WhatsApp and smaller competitors.
