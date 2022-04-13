ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rogers Keeps Rising as Shaw Deal Nears Key Antitrust Ruling

By Randy Thanthong-Knight
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

It’s decision time for the people who control the fate of one of Canada’s biggest-ever...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rogers' takeover of Shaw's broadcasting business wins conditional nod from Canada's CRTC

(Reuters) - Canada’s telecommunications regulator said on Thursday it has conditionally approved Rogers Communications Inc’s acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc’s broadcasting services, as the C$20 billion ($16 billion) mega deal for Shaw announced last year clears a major regulatory hurdle. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Amazon Fuel-Inflation Fee Has Sellers Poised to Raise Prices

Amazon.com Inc. will levy a 5% fuel and inflation fee on online merchants that use its shipping services, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg, putting pressure on sellers to raise prices. The surcharge, which is scheduled to kick in April 28, will apply to U.S. sellers who use the Fulfillment...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Citigroup reduces forecast for potential Russia losses

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) could lose as much as $3 billion from its Russia exposures, $2 billion less than previously forecast, the bank said on Thursday while reporting a nearly halving of its first-quarter profit. The bank said it had reduced its total exposure to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#Shaw Communications Inc
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Android Police

Google, Apple, and Meta could face company break ups if they don’t follow strict new antitrust rules in the EU

The EU has just reached an agreement on the so-called Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is supposed to “make the digital sector fairer and more competitive.” If passed, the legislation is probably one of the most far-reaching laws in the tech sector after GDPR, having broad implications on Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta’s business practices. Under the currently agreed text, the companies will be forced to make many concessions towards smaller competitors to create a fairer market, including a push for limited interoperability between messengers like WhatsApp and smaller competitors.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy