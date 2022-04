Two months into 2022, and the real estate market in the Vail Valley continues to prove that much like we see on the slopes, even when supply is low, the demand is high. In February, the number of listings sold across all price points dropped 11% from last year, yet the total sales volume and average sold price were up 8% and 21%, respectively. The total sales volume through February 2022 was up from $338,368,338 in 2021 to $364,896,797.

VAIL, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO