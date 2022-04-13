Professional golfer James Hahn partners with IBSA Pharma Inc. to promote Licart®

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2022--

Professional golfer James Hahn has partnered with IBSA Pharma Inc . to promote Licart ®, the pharmaceutical company’s newest topical pain product. Licart (diclofenac epolamine) topical system 1.3% is the first and only once-a-day topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat acute pain due to minor strains, sprains, and contusions. 1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005221/en/

James Hahn will wear the Licart logo on his clothing and will appear on social media and at in-person events to promote the brand. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the partnership, Hahn will wear the Licart logo on his clothing and will appear on social media and at in-person events to promote the brand. Hahn is both a spokesperson and a Licart patient.

“As a successful golfer with a rigorous PGA Tour schedule, James is the perfect example of the type of active person who benefits from using Licart to treat acute localized back and muscle pain,” said Aldo Donati, chief executive officer, IBSA Pharma Inc. “Licart represents the next generation of NSAID patch technology from IBSA, the company that pioneered NSAID patch therapy with Flector (diclofenac epolamine) topical system 1.3%. Licart is absorbed through the skin and goes directly to the area where it is applied so other areas of your body do not get as much medication. Licart helps patients stay at the top of their game.”

Licart contains diclofenac epolamine, a widely used NSAID, which is delivered via a patented next-generation patch technology that allows for fast and sustained pain relief. Licart has been proven to provide significant pain relief within 1-3 hours after application and continue to relieve pain for 24 hours.²

Each carton of Licart contains 15 individually enveloped topical systems to last for 15 days. Patients simply peel Licart from its package and apply it where it hurts. Licart sticks to skin, is mess free, odorless, and won’t stain clothes.

“It’s amazing how easy it is to apply Licart and how helpful it has been for targeting my sore and painful areas to provide fast and long-lasting relief. It helps me focus on my game and not my pain. I’m so thrilled to be a part of the IBSA family and to welcome them into the world of elite golf,” said Hahn.

Hahn turned professional in 2003 and joined the PGA Tour in 2013. He has two wins on the PGA Tour. He also has professional victories on the Web.com Tour and Canadian Tour.

Licart is a prescription-only product available at most major retail pharmacies and through the Licart Direct Program, a network of participating mail-order pharmacies. These pharmacies can assist patients to access Licart at the lowest cost regardless of their insurance status. For more information about Licart and the Licart Direct Program, visit www.licart.com/patientsavings or speak with your physician.

About IBSA Pharma Inc.

IBSA Pharma Inc. is part of IBSA Group, which is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. The company is a world leader in the treatment of thyroid and musculoskeletal diseases and has a diversified product portfolio of prescription drugs. With products on five continents and over 90 countries, IBSA has a commitment to scientific research and improving the health of patients.

References:

Licart (diclofenac epolamine) topical system 1.3% [package insert]. Parsippany, NJ: IBSA Pharma; 2020. Rainsford KD, et al. Curr Med Res Opin . 2018; 35(6): 989-1002.

For more information about IBSA, visit www.ibsagroup.com/media

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

LICART is indicated for the topical treatment of acute pain due to minor strains, sprains, and contusions.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS CARDIOVASCULAR and GASTROINTESTINAL EVENTS

Cardiovascular Thrombotic Events

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) cause an increased risk of serious cardiovascular thrombotic events, including myocardial infarction and stroke, which can be fatal. This risk may occur early in the treatment and may increase with duration of use.

LICART is contraindicated in the setting of coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery.

Gastrointestinal bleeding, ulceration, and perforation

NSAIDs cause an increased risk of serious gastrointestinal (GI) adverse events including bleeding, ulceration, and perforation of the stomach or intestines, which can be fatal. These events can occur at any time during use and without warning symptoms. Elderly patients and patients with a prior history of peptic ulcer disease and/or GI bleeding are at greater risk for serious GI events.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

LICART is contraindicated in the following patients:

Known hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylactic reactions and serious skin reactions) to diclofenac or any components of the drug product.

History of asthma, urticaria, or other allergic-type reactions after taking aspirin or other NSAIDs. Severe, sometimes fatal, anaphylactic reactions to NSAIDs have been reported in such patients

On non-intact or damaged skin resulting from any etiology, including exudative dermatitis, eczema, infected lesions, burns or wounds.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hepatotoxicity: Inform patients of warning signs and symptoms of hepatotoxicity. Discontinue if abnormal liver tests persist or worsen or if clinical signs and symptoms of liver disease develop

Hypertension: Patients taking some antihypertensive medications may have impaired response to these therapies when taking NSAIDs. Monitor blood pressure

Heart Failure and Edema: Avoid use of LICART in patients with severe heart failure unless benefits are expected to outweigh risk of worsening heart failure

Renal Toxicity: Monitor renal function in patients with renal or hepatic impairment, heart failure, dehydration, or hypovolemia. Avoid use of LICART in patients with advanced renal disease unless benefits are expected to outweigh risk of worsening renal function

Exacerbation of Asthma Related to Aspirin Sensitivity: LICART is contraindicated in patients with aspirin-sensitive asthma . Monitor patients with preexisting asthma (without aspirin sensitivity)

Serious Skin Reactions: Discontinue LICART at first appearance of skin rash or other signs of hypersensitivity

Premature Closure of Fetal Ductus Arteriosus: Avoid use in pregnant women starting at 30 weeks gestation

Hematologic Toxicity: Monitor hemoglobin or hematocrit in patients with any signs or symptoms of anemia

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions for LICART are application site pruritus and other application site reactions.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact IBSA Pharma Inc. at 1-800-587-3513 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch .

For more information, visit www.ibsagroup.com/media

*For Full Prescribing Information, visit www.Licart.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005221/en/

CONTACT: Carolyn Kong

info@ibsapharma.com

(800) 587-3513

KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS PHARMACEUTICAL PHYSICAL THERAPY GOLF HEALTH CONSUMER FITNESS & NUTRITION ASIAN AMERICAN

SOURCE: IBSA Pharma Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 04/13/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 04/13/2022 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005221/en