In Brief: Keke Palmer rebooting ‘Password’, and more

Variety reports Netflix is planning to charge for password-sharing in an attempt to crack down on the practice. the streaming service says a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household,” and now has begun working to restrict that with prompts for primary account holders to pay an additional fee for users outside their households. It’s first being tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, and could soon come to the U.S. “We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans,” said Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, in a blog post. “While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 29 DAYS AGO