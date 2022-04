The area will be well-represented at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association boys and girls All Star games, set for June 29 and June 30 at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Led by The Gazette players of the year Kate Huml of Janesville Craig and Gus Foster of Walworth Big Foot, nine players from the area will get a chance to showcase their skills against other members of the class of 2022. ...

MILTON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO