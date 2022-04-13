ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks, and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Kings (39-26-10) travel to meet the Colorado Avalanche (52-14-6) at Ball Arena Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the Kings vs. Avalanche odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Kings registered an impressive 5-2 road win against the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday and now face the tough back-to-back with a road outing in Denver.

The Avalanche, tied with the Florida Panthers with an NHL-best 110 points, have been off since a 2-1 shootout victory at the Edmonton Oilers Saturday. Colorado has won six games in a row, and it hasn’t lost in regulation in eight outings dating back to March 23 at home against the Vancouver Canucks.

Kings at Avalanche odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Kings +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Avalanche -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kings +1.5 (-135) | Avalanche -1.5 (+110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Kings at Avalanche projected goalies

Cal Petersen (20-13-1, 2.79 GAA, .899 SV%, 3 SO) vs. Darcy Kuemper (34-9-3, 2.37 GAA, .926 SV%, 5 SO)

Petersen has dropped his last two starts, including 6 goals allowed in a loss at the Minnesota Wild Sunday. He is 1-2-0 with a 3.71 GAA and .882 SV% in three April starts.

Kuemper and his teammates are well rested, last appearing Saturday. The likely Vezina Trophy finalist has won four starts in a row, and he is a tremendous 3-0-0 with a 2.28 GAA and .948 SV% in three April outings.

Kings at Avalanche odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Kings 1

The Avalanche (-240) are a little too rich for my blood at nearly two and a half times your potential return. Over the long haul that’s a shabby betting strategy that will not pay off.

AVOID, and look to the puck line instead.

The AVALANCHE -1.5 (+110) are a much better play laying the goal and a half. The Kings have the unenviable task of not only traveling east to west in less than 24 hours but also taking on a President’s Trophy candidate while bleary-eyed. It’s unlikely to end well.

Over/Under

UNDER 6.5 (-125) might be the best play on the board, although there are concerns with D Drew Doughty sidelined for the Kings. The defense is already going to be rather tired, and their best rearguard was lost earlier in the week due to injury.

Still, the offense is unlikely to have much for Kuemper after the quick turnaround, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a Colorado shutout here, either.

