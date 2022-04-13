ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son arrested in mother’s shooting death, wounding of 2 men

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
A 21-year-old Alabama man faces charges in a weekend shooting that left his mother dead and two men wounded.

Jamari Lee Cook is charged with murder in the Friday slaying of his mother, 46-year-old Veronica Joseph, Birmingham police said Tuesday. He is also charged with attempted murder in the wounding of Joseph’s boyfriend and another man, AL.com reported.

When officers arrived at a residence shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, they found Joseph unresponsive on the ground. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Joseph’s boyfriend, whose name was not released, was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition was not immediately available.

A third victim was found near the initial location. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said initial information suggests an argument began inside the home and spilled outside where the gunfire erupted. What sparked the disagreement has not been disclosed.

Cook is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail on the murder charge. His bond on the two attempted murder charges is set at $120,000. It was unknown if has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

