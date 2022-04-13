ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Achieve the 'Euphoria' Look With SIMIHAZE BEAUTY's Eye Stickers

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of its SUPER SLICK Lip Balm and EASY LASH Clean Lift Mascara, SIMIHAZE BEAUTY is back with additional products perfect for the festival season and beyond. New to its lip range, the MATTE...

hypebae.com

shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
ABC News

15 nail art and color ideas to try for spring 2022 and beyond

Spring has sprung, and what better time than now to switch up your nails for brighter, longer days ahead?. Whether you've been in a nail rut all winter, or you're looking to bloom into the new season with a fresh look, there's so much to choose from. To keep you...
SKIN CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lifestyle
Makeup
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
papermag.com

Lizzo Wants to Reinvent Shapewear

All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Serves Y2K Street Style With Purple Sweatsuit, Vibrant Yellow Top & White Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Alicia Keys revived her early Y2K street style aesthetic with a cozy outfit. The R&B songstress was spotted leaving Lincoln Center by Columbus Circle in New York City on Wednesday. The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer looked cool and casual as she waved to fans outside of the building. Keys opted for a relaxed look. She wore a loose-fitting purple sweatsuit that included a full zip hoodie. The “You Don’t Know My Name” hitmaker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Bold in a Black Cutout Floor-Length Dress and Matching Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Saint Laurent

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zendaya knows how to make a sleek statement – no matter the occasion. On Friday night, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar event that took place in Los Angeles. The gathering was star-studded and had appearances from gusts like Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Andie MacDowell. As for Zendaya’s look, styled by her trusted stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach, she wore a black gown that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Makes a Case for Allover Orange in Fiery Bodycon Dress & Mules

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods posted to Instagram today in an orange mood. The social media influencer found herself head-to-toe in the bright hue, slipping into a bodycon maxi dress with long sleeves and ruching. The accessories helped keep the foundation of the look simple and bright with an orange clutch that incorporated a faux fur texture, adding a whimsical touch to the almost-sporty look. Gold rings and a dainty gold bracelet sealed the deal for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

17 Stunning Wedding-Guest Dresses to Wear This Spring

Wedding dress codes come with a lot of stipulations — don't go too short, don't go too flashy, and please, please don't wear white (including ecru, eggshell, or cream!). But besides the obvious dos and don'ts, the "what to wear" to your friend's wedding isn't always an easy question to answer. Thankfully, we have 17 solutions — or rather, 17 perfect dresses for any number of summer weddings on your calendar. From the casual backyard wedding to your fanciest black-tie nuptials, we've got you covered. Just scroll to shop your way through our favorites, and solve your wedding-guest outfit drama now.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Lights Up With Reflective Piping

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has been a go-to option for some of the most influential people in the cities of Baltimore, New York and elsewhere since the early 1980s. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the design has emerged in dozens of new styles, which will soon include a “Black/White” option accompanied by reflective piping across the upper.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hypebae

The Beckham Men Stun in Dior for Their Recent Wedding Attire

Brooklyn, David, Romeo and Cruz Beckham looked handsome as ever wearing Dior by Kim Jones to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz‘s wedding on Saturday. The groom wore a custom Dior men’s collection black wool peak lapel tailcoat, which featured a silver chain. The outfit included matching pants with satin stripe, a white cotton vest, a white cotton pocket square, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué, a white cotton bow-tie and black polished leather derbies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

