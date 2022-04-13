ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic School Board set to meet this evening

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic School Board will hold their regular monthly meeting this evening in the Schuler Elementary School Media Center. The meeting (which can be viewed on You Tube) begins at 5:30-p.m., with three Public Hearings on:. The 2021-22 Amended Certified Budget. The change estimates of...

