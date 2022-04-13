ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Maryland woman charged with murder after woman’s body found in Alabama home

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVe5x_0f7urD7S00

A Maryland woman faces a murder charge after Alabama sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead at a home.

Limestone County deputies were responding to a burglary-in-progress call in Athens on Saturday, Al.com reported.

Deputies say they encountered 39-year-old Diana Lynne Rogers in the back yard. They say she was acting suspicious and trying to lead deputies away from the home and then became irate and began fighting with them.

After searching the residence, they found a 58-year-old woman dead. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Rogers, of Mount Airy, Maryland, is charged with capital murder, second-degree burglary and obstructing law officers. It wasn’t known Monday whether she has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on her behalf. She was being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Florida Woman Smiles in Mugshot After Being Charged with Murdering Her Sister Outside the Mother-of-Four’s Home

A heated argument between two sisters turned deadly on Friday, according to deputies. Brittany Bishop-Gillison, 30, is accused of shooting her 37-year-old sister Kapricia Bishop dead outside the mother of four’s Florida home, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Bishop-Gillison then smiled in her mugshot while being...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kmvt

Woman’s body found in refrigerator

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A family is dealing with heartbreak after the gruesome death of Sherbert Maddox. Police said the body of the 40-year-old was found inside in a refrigerator at her home in Providence on Tuesday. Police believe Cooper shot his girlfriend, wrapped her up in plastic and placed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Athens, AL
City
Mount Airy, MD
County
Limestone County, AL
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
Athens, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
truecrimedaily

Naomi Irion case: Missing teen allegedly kidnapped from Walmart found dead in remote gravesite

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (TCD) -- The body of a missing woman who was reportedly kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month has been found in a remote gravesite. The Churchill County and Lyon County Sheriff's Offices released a joint statement Wednesday, March 30, to announce they located Naomi Irion. According to the statement, on March 29, a tip sent investigators to a "possible gravesite" in a remote area of Churchill County, where they found an adult woman's body. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body was that of Irion the next day.
LYON COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
WHAS 11

Indiana woman found dead in creek, husband facing murder charge

LEBANON, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a rural Lebanon woman was found dead and her husband was arrested for her murder early Saturday morning. Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, 41, was reported missing by coworkers Friday morning when she did not report to work. State Police said her body was found in a creek near her home early Saturday morning.
LEBANON, IN
BBC

Woman accused of murder after body find appears in court

A primary school teacher has appeared in court accused of murdering a man whose body was found buried in a back garden. Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, on Saturday. Fiona Beal, 48, who was arrested at a hotel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy