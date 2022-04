This past Saturday, Aljamain Sterling silenced his haters by beating Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273. Or at least, he should have. Though he was a heavy underdog in his rematch with Yan, Sterling came out looking substantially better than in their first fight, and managed to sweep the first three rounds on two judges’ scorecards, earning a split decision win. But despite the fact that Sterling did the thing he told everyone he was going to do, some have still criticized his performance, including UFC President Dana White, who said he believed Yan should have been awarded the decision. And though “The Funk Master” didn’t like hearing that, he wasn’t all that surprised either.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO