Robert Price Boren, age 76 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away March 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He shared his love of Christ through mission trips and music. He actively volunteered in Hope House, United Way, Sertoma, the church choir, and was a deacon at Forest Hills Baptist Church.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 22 DAYS AGO