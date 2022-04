Judas Priest released British Steel on April 14, 1980, and there are many fans and historians who would swear by their black leather jackets that the legendary band was at the top of its game with that propulsive, iconic album. Sad Wings of Destiny, Screaming for Vengeance, Defenders of the Faith and Painkiller all hold a prominent position in the pantheon of excellent and important metal releases, but when it comes to influence, consistency and accessibility, British Steel is, perhaps, a notch above them all.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO