Going against the tide, Mazda is introducing a new family of large combustion engines featuring an inline-six layout. Coming in both petrol and diesel flavours, these are in direct contradiction to the downsizing recipe we're seeing more of across the industry. It looks as though the Zoom-Zoom company has saved the best for last as the 3.0-litre petrol and 3.3-litre diesel units will likely be its final internal combustion engines.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO