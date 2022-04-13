ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Deadly shooting under investigation near Tarboro

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tarboro, N.C. — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Ellis Road near Tarboro around 5:30...

www.wral.com

Tarboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Tarboro, NC
County
Edgecombe County, NC
Edgecombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
#Shooting
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

