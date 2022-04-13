Deadly shooting under investigation near Tarboro

Tarboro, N.C. — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Ellis Road near Tarboro around 5:30...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is in critical condition after being transported from a Nash County hospital to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville following a shooting in Rocky Mount on Thursday night. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was shot at approximately 6:10 p.m. in...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman and an unidentified 14-year-old face open counts of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this month in a housing authority community near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, police say. Goldsboro police said they arrested Iyanla Cherry, 20,...
CLEVELAND — Audreona Barnes, first reported missing in July, was found dead under a pile of clothes on a balcony. Cleveland police told WJW they were called to an apartment on Thursday evening after a cleaner had found a body on the home’s balcony. The cleaner had apparently moved a pile of clothes and found the body beneath them.
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was inside her room when she was shot overnight at a Super 8 motel in Raleigh, according to police. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. to the motel located at 2501 S. Saunders St. Investigators said surveillance video shows...
When deputies tried to get Saheem Williams to leave the home, he failed to comply and began shooting at deputies from inside the residence for 45 minutes. He now faces 21 charges, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A young woman originally charged with a misdemeanor in a deadly crash in Fayetteville had that charge upgraded to second-degree murder, police announced on Friday. On March 5 around 10:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Pamalee and Van Buren...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies said a man has been arrested in the shooting death of another while in his car in Cumberland County earlier this month. Devon Tarik Logan, 33, of Fayetteville was found dead in his car after he was shot on April 1, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Sampson County, N.C. — The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths that resulted from a police chase Saturday. Two people are dead following the police pursuit in Sampson County. The sheriff's office said deputies tried to perform a traffic stop Saturday evening. Deputies said once they turned...
Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an innocent woman was shot to death in a drive-by Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Officials said in a press release that the sheriff’s office communications center received a “shots fired” call at around 5:30 a.m....
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editors note: The video above is from a previous story about the family looking for answers after a man was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a 61-year-old man in December 2021. Officers...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are investigating the disappearance of a woman last month. Alicia Nicole Cortes, 26, was last seen at 4 p.m. on Feb. 16, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. When she was last seen, she...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people from Asheboro are wanted in a carjacking and assault New Bern officials said happened on Thursday. Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to 801 U.S. 70 Highway in New Bern in reference to an assault and carjacking that occurred. When deputies arrived, they located a 74-year-old […]
Raleigh, N.C. — A man was found shot inside a car near downtown Raleigh on Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Idlewild Avenue and E. Edenton Street around 10 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police did not give an update on the man's condition.
