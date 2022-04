The open road beckons once again and spring might just be the best season for your next road trip. Vivid blankets of blooms cover the lush landscapes of the West Coast. The weather isn’t unbearably hot and Hearst Castle is reopening soon! After two years of closure, the opulent estate will welcome back eager travelers on May 11. To add to that, admissions will also be lowered (slightly, at least).

