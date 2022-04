ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at a DK store in the 1000 block of N Dixie Boulevard. There is no word yet if anyone was injured or killed, nor is it clear what led to the shooting. However, OPD is asking the community to avoid the […]

ODESSA, TX ・ 32 MINUTES AGO