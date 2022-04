Samsung recently announced a self-repair program for its phones and tablets, and the company is reportedly now considering using recycled parts for repairs. Samsung said last month that it has teamed up with repair experts iFixit to make DIY repairs easier. The company will start by selling parts like display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+. Consumers interested in repairing their devices on their own will also get access to repair tools and step-by-step guides.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO