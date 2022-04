Bad weather may have moved in, and grandpa may be battling cancer- but the bull sale will go on. I called my Aunt Stephanie and Uncle Monte as they were on their way back to Eastern Montana recently. My Uncle Monte was able to head back to the ranch for the weekend after fighting through cancer treatment all week long. When I asked him if he needed anything from us here in town, he said, "pray for rain."

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO