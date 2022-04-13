Rodriquez Quortez Porter Arrested After Stealing Vehicle With Child Inside, Police Say

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police saved a 2-year-old child after they say a suspect stole the car they were in on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect stole a white 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe from a parking lot near Abilene Street and Mississippi Avenue.

Investigators say the child’s mother was trying to make them go to sleep with a car ride.

“It appears that she went back to the motel and left the vehicle idling and unattended for a few moments,” a police spokeswoman told CBS4.

The mother, 35, called police right when she came back outside to find her vehicle and child gone.

About 30 minutes later, responding officers spotted the car near Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard. The suspect led police on a chase through multiple jurisdictions, police say.

It ended at Interstate 76 and 144th Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. The child was taken back to Aurora via ambulance, but police report the child is okay.

Police arrested 28-year-old Rodriquez Quortez Porter on charges including second degree kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft and eluding.