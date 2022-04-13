ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taopi, MN

Taopi devastated by severe weather, town evacuated

 2 days ago

KARE 11

Tornado touchdowns confirmed in southeastern Minnesota

TAOPI, Minn. — A small community in far southeastern Minnesota is in shock after being slammed by a tornado that has impacted nearly every building in town. Mower County Emergency Manger Amy Lammey says National Weather Service crews have confirmed that the tornado, an EF2, was on the ground for five to six miles and hit the town of Taopi shortly after warning sirens went off at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday.
TAOPI, MN
Seven tornadoes confirmed so far from storms in Minnesota, Iowa

(ABC 6 News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes so far from storms in southeast Minnesota and North Iowa. Initial survey results from the EF-2 tornado in Taopi, Mn, which occurred around 10:40 p.m. reached peak wind speeds of 132 mph and injured two people. The tornado moved through western Taopi, Minnesota, damaging or destroying homes, farms, and outbuildings and downing/snapping transmission power lines.
