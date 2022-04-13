ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

68% of U.S. execs admit their companies are guilty of greenwashing

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new survey of 1,491 executives across different industries around the world, CEOs and other C-suite leaders said that sustainability was a priority. But 58% also admitted that their companies were guilty of greenwashing; among leaders in the U.S., that figure rose to 68%. And two-thirds of executives globally questioned...

Comments / 9

Maria Monzo
2d ago

ESG goals sound exactly like what the CCP employs in China. This is not acceptable!

Reply(1)
5
