Top Wheat Buyer's Latest Tender Shows Huge Cost of Buying Grain

By Megan Durisin
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop wheat buyer Egypt’s latest tender laid bare the eye-watering costs importers face as the Ukraine war upends the...

www.bloomberg.com

Agriculture Online

Fewer corn acres and the potential supply issues in Ukraine and Brazil

The corn market closed sharply higher yesterday and posted new contract highs for the third session in a row. Outside market forces, surging crude oil prices, and news from the Biden administration that it will increase ethanol usage this summer helped to support new buying. The administration plans to allow expanded sales of higher-ethanol gasoline, in an effort to lower fuel prices. This change, which applies on a temporary basis over the summer months, would waive anti-pollution restrictions that effectively block warm-weather sales of E15 gasoline in areas where smog is a problem. A senior administration official estimates the use of E15 could save motorists, on average, 10¢ a gallon.
Benzinga

Why The Wheat ETF Spiked On Monday: A New Report Into How Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine, And The Resulting Sanctions, Could Lead To A Global Food Crisis.

In a post earlier this month (Sanctioning Ourselves), I mentioned how our system's top names reflected the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent U.S.-led sanctions on Russia:. As regular readers know, our system doesn't consider the macro picture when selecting its top names. Instead, it gauges stock...
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
US News and World Report

India's Oil Imports From U.S. to Rise, Amid Criticism for Russian Purchases

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's oil imports from the United States will rise by 11% this year, officials said on Saturday, as the severely energy-deficient country looks to secure supplies from producers around the world, including heavily sanctioned Russia. The surge in oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last...
Reuters

German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin’s rouble payment demand, which IEA...
Reuters

REFILE-Rouble firms in Moscow, volatile offshore as coupon payment news awaited

(Corrects to clarify paragraph 9 and show that selling of cash dollars and euros was banned for individuals) March 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in Moscow on Thursday and saw volatile trade offshore but was more than 100 to dollar in both markets, with investors watching Russia-Ukraine talks and foreign currency coupon payments on Russia’s sovereign debt.
Reuters

Russian cenbank warns consumer inflation will accelerate further

April 13 (Reuters) - Consumer inflation in Russia will keep on accelerating in annual terms due to base effects, the central bank said on Wednesday, warning that rouble volatility will continue, leading to upside inflationary pressure. In month-on-month terms, consumer prices in Russia jumped 7.61% in March, their biggest such...
Bloomberg

Germany Faces $240 Billion Hit If Russian Energy Cut Off

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Germany was warned it could face a 220 billion-euro ($240 billion) hit to output over the next two years in the event of an immediate interruption in Russian energy supplies over the war in Ukraine.
