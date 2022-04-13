Top Wheat Buyer's Latest Tender Shows Huge Cost of Buying Grain

The corn market closed sharply higher yesterday and posted new contract highs for the third session in a row. Outside market forces, surging crude oil prices, and news from the Biden administration that it will increase ethanol usage this summer helped to support new buying. The administration plans to allow expanded sales of higher-ethanol gasoline, in an effort to lower fuel prices. This change, which applies on a temporary basis over the summer months, would waive anti-pollution restrictions that effectively block warm-weather sales of E15 gasoline in areas where smog is a problem. A senior administration official estimates the use of E15 could save motorists, on average, 10¢ a gallon.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO