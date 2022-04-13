Morning Report: Brendan Schaub: Dana White ‘f***** Aljamain Sterling over’ by saying he didn’t beat Petr Yan
By Drake Riggs
MMA Fighting
3 days ago
UFC 273 has come and gone, and Aljamain Sterling is still the UFC bantamweight champion of the world. The evening’s co-main event saw “The Funkmaster” pick up a significantly more convincing second victory over bitter rival, Petr Yan. To say it was convincing to any extent may sound weird depending on...
A.J. McKee recently revealed he currently has three fights left on his Bellator MMA deal, which could potentially keep him with the promotion for another 1.5 years. Of course, that’s assuming the two sides don’t come to a long-term extension. According to the Featherweight champion, there have been...
Bellator champ AJ McKee says you don't have to look far to find the greatest 145-pound MMA fighter in the world 'cause ... well, it's him ... telling TMZ Sports Alex Volkanovski is good -- but he's better. We talked to the 27-year-old undefeated fighter (18-0) at the Grammy Museum...
Top-ranked Featherweight contender Brian Ortega is rumored to be in talks to fight high-flying finisher Yair Rodriguez, but “T-City” has a more immediate problem on his hands. After a run-in with local police, Ortega is stranded in Mexico without his license, meaning he’s unable to make it through the border and return to the states (h/t MMANews).
Undefeated Bellator featherweight champion, AJ McKee, believes that a move to the UFC could be inevitable. McKee spoke with journalist Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of his show The MMA Hour ahead of the rising star's rematch with former two-division Bellator champ, Patrício "Pitbull" Freire, in the main event of tomorrow night's Bellator 277 card, and discussed what winning a UFC title would mean to him, as well as who he'd like to face in his hypothetical Octagon debut.
Patricio Pitbull has never denied that he’d love to test himself against the UFC’s best featherweights, but it’s always been as a representative of Bellator in cross-promotional bouts. With A.J. McKee holding the belt that was once his, Pitbull feels a different vibe. Gearing up to meet...
Khamzat Chimaev showed up and showed out at UFC 273 with his big win over Gilbert Burns (watch highlights) ... and the rest of the division is taking notice. This weekend (Sat., April 16, 2022), top Welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will run things back in the main event of UFC Vegas 51. Despite the solid momentum either continues to gain from a victory, they’ll likely find themselves taking a backseat to the emergent Chimaev.
Henry Cejudo has rejected Michael Bisping’s opinion that he is too small to overcome UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Last week, Henry Cejudo announced that he will be re-entering the USADA testing pool with the intention of returning to active competition. It comes almost two years after his initial retirement from mixed martial arts at UFC 249 and while he’s teased a comeback on several occasions, many didn’t really know whether or not he would pull the trigger on it.
Win or lose, Corey Anderson will make more money in disclosed purses than his champion counterpart Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 277. But there’s a big kicker possible for the winner of their fight. Anderson, who made a quick impact in the ViacomCBS-owned promotion after defecting from the UFC, is...
Jacare Souza has confirmed that his MMA retirement is still ongoing. However, a trip into the squared circle isn’t off the table. The 42-year-old retired from the sport in 2021 following a four-fight losing streak. A technical submission loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262 saw the middleweight great announce that he was done inside the cage. However, earlier this year, he said that he was going to box instead.
After a few weeks off, Bellator MMA is back in business. Friday night in San Jose, California, kicks off a massive stretch of fights for the promotion where many of its top stars will be in action. Bellator 277 on Friday from the SAP Center is no different as the top of the marquee sees both the featherweight and light heavyweight titles on the line.
Aljamain Sterling is on top of the world after his successful title defense at this past weekend’s UFC 273 event. Unfortunately for him, several within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community are still trying to tear him down. “The Funkmaster” initially claimed the title in a fashion no fighter...
Welterweight’s nastiest finisher, Vicente Luque, will rematch surging contender, Belal Muhammad, this Saturday (April 16, 2022, 2021) at UFC Vegas 51 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a bit surprising that this is Luque’s first main event slot. The Brazilian talent has accrued an impressive record (14-3)...
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 51 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., April 16, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a welterweight (and long overdue) rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad, a 170-pound headliner with serious title implications for late 2022 and beyond.
Aljamain Sterling’s victory lap is continuing on following his decision win over Petr Yan to unify the bantamweight championship at UFC 273, but is he going too far?. That question is presented on a brand new edition of Heck of an Afternoon with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. In addition, listener questions include the promotion of Bellator 277 on Friday headlined by the rematch for the featherweight title between AJ McKee and Patricio Pitbull, as well as the light heavyweight grand prix finale between champ Vadim Nemkov and challenger Corey Anderson, the UFC’s return to Las Vegas this Saturday with UFC Vegas 51 headlined by Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad, and more.
The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 51 are in, and every fight will move forward as scheduled. In the main event, top-10 welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will both try to draw closer to a world title shot when they go at it. In the co-main event, we’ll witness a middleweight bout between Caio Borralho (10-1) and the undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0).
Kay Hansen is no longer a UFC fighter. MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz learned Wednesday that the promotion has opted not to re-sign the 22-year-old strawweight following her recent loss to Piera Rodriguez at UFC 273, a bout which signified the end of Hansen’s UFC contract. Hansen (7-6) exits...
This was the moment to which Corey Anderson pointed when he parted ways with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and chose to sign on Bellator MMA’s dotted line. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 19 winner will challenge Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight championship when their grand prix final serves as the Bellator 277 co-feature on Friday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. A $1 million prize goes to the winner. Anderson enters the cage on the strength of a three-fight winning streak. He last appeared at Bellator 268, where he torched Ryan Bader with punches just 51 seconds into their tournament semifinal on Oct. 16. Nemkov, meanwhile, has rattled off nine straight wins. He punched his ticket to the grand prix final in October, when he submitted Julius Anglickas with a kimura in the fourth round of their Bellator 268 headliner.
MMA Fighting has Bellator 277 results for the McKee vs. Pitbull 2 fight card at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee will defend his title against Patricio Pitbull in a rematch. McKee submitted Pitbull via first-round submission with a guillotine choke at Bellator 263 last July.
Kevin Lee received some good news from his doctors this week after fearing he may have suffered a torn ACL in his recent fight against Diego Sanchez in Eagle FC. The one-time interim UFC title challenger felt his knee buckle early in his fight with Sanchez but was able to go all three rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory. On Thursday, Lee revealed that he’ll avoid surgery, with hopes that he’ll get back into full-time training later this year.
Belal Muhammad is about to experience some major deja Luque. “Remember the Name” has been finished just once in his career, five and a half years ago at the hands of Vicente Luque, the man he meets again in the main event of UFC Vegas 51 on Saturday. Back then, both fighters were just starting to make a name for themselves in the always-crowded welterweight division; now, they are legit contenders in spitting distance of a title shot.
