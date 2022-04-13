ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, A.J. McKee, Cub Swanson, Michael Malott, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Peter Murray

By Ariel Helwani
MMA Fighting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT. 1 p.m. ET: Michael Malott celebrates his...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo responds after Michael Bisping suggests that he’s not big enough to beat Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo has rejected Michael Bisping’s opinion that he is too small to overcome UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Last week, Henry Cejudo announced that he will be re-entering the USADA testing pool with the intention of returning to active competition. It comes almost two years after his initial retirement from mixed martial arts at UFC 249 and while he’s teased a comeback on several occasions, many didn’t really know whether or not he would pull the trigger on it.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kay Hansen reacts after being released by the UFC

UFC strawweight Kay Hansen has been released from the UFC. The promotion officially removed her from the roster earlier today. The move doesn’t come as a massive surprise. The 22-year-old was signed to the promotion in 2020. Her first outing to the cage was a solid third-round submission over former Invicta FC atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey. For her efforts, she received a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cub Swanson
Person
Pitbull
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Petr Yan
MMAmania.com

Belal Muhammad: Khamzat Chimaev can beat everyone at welterweight ... except for me

Khamzat Chimaev showed up and showed out at UFC 273 with his big win over Gilbert Burns (watch highlights) ... and the rest of the division is taking notice. This weekend (Sat., April 16, 2022), top Welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will run things back in the main event of UFC Vegas 51. Despite the solid momentum either continues to gain from a victory, they’ll likely find themselves taking a backseat to the emergent Chimaev.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

UFC bantamweight Marlon Moraes announces retirement from MMA

Former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes has announced his retirement from MMA. ‘Magic’ is currently riding a four-fight losing streak, with several being lopsided knockout losses. His last appearance in the cage was against Song Yadong last month, ending in a first-round stoppage. Following the fight, Moraes took his gloves off in the cage, leading many to speculate that his career was over.
UFC
Fightful

AJ McKee Believes Move To The UFC Is Inevitable: "Owning A UFC Belt One Day, It's Going To Happen"

Undefeated Bellator featherweight champion, AJ McKee, believes that a move to the UFC could be inevitable. McKee spoke with journalist Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of his show The MMA Hour ahead of the rising star's rematch with former two-division Bellator champ, Patrício "Pitbull" Freire, in the main event of tomorrow night's Bellator 277 card, and discussed what winning a UFC title would mean to him, as well as who he'd like to face in his hypothetical Octagon debut.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Pfl#Ufc 273#Gc#Spotify#Itunes
bjpenndotcom

Nina Nunes set for flyweight debut against Cynthia Calvillo in July

Nina Nunes is set for her UFC flyweight debut against Cynthia Calvillo this July at UFC Fight Night 210. The bout was first reported by Brett Okamoto from ESPN MMA. As of now, the fight is only one of three bouts set for the event. Also set for the Fight Night event is a bantamweight fight between Ronnie Lawrence and Saidyokub Kakhramonov, and a women’s flyweight bout between Antonina Shevchenko and Courtney Casey.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Heck of an Afternoon: Aljamain Sterling’s victory lap, McKee vs. Pitbull 2, Adrian Yanez joins the show

Aljamain Sterling’s victory lap is continuing on following his decision win over Petr Yan to unify the bantamweight championship at UFC 273, but is he going too far?. That question is presented on a brand new edition of Heck of an Afternoon with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. In addition, listener questions include the promotion of Bellator 277 on Friday headlined by the rematch for the featherweight title between AJ McKee and Patricio Pitbull, as well as the light heavyweight grand prix finale between champ Vadim Nemkov and challenger Corey Anderson, the UFC’s return to Las Vegas this Saturday with UFC Vegas 51 headlined by Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Bellator 277 -- AJ McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull 2: Fight card, date, odds, start time, location, complete guide

After a few weeks off, Bellator MMA is back in business. Friday night in San Jose, California, kicks off a massive stretch of fights for the promotion where many of its top stars will be in action. Bellator 277 on Friday from the SAP Center is no different as the top of the marquee sees both the featherweight and light heavyweight titles on the line.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Jacare Souza confirms MMA retirement is still ongoing, but is interested in boxing matches with Paulo Costa and Vitor Belfort

Jacare Souza has confirmed that his MMA retirement is still ongoing. However, a trip into the squared circle isn’t off the table. The 42-year-old retired from the sport in 2021 following a four-fight losing streak. A technical submission loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262 saw the middleweight great announce that he was done inside the cage. However, earlier this year, he said that he was going to box instead.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 51 are in, and every fight will move forward as scheduled. In the main event, top-10 welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will both try to draw closer to a world title shot when they compete in the main event. In the co-main event, we’ll witness a middleweight bout between Caio Borralho (10-1) and the undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Kevin Lee avoids knee surgery, looking to return to training camp in the summer

Kevin Lee received some good news from his doctors this week after fearing he may have suffered a torn ACL in his recent fight against Diego Sanchez in Eagle FC. The one-time interim UFC title challenger felt his knee buckle early in his fight with Sanchez but was able to go all three rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory. On Thursday, Lee revealed that he’ll avoid surgery, with hopes that he’ll get back into full-time training later this year.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Bellator 277 Results: McKee vs. Pitbull 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 277 results for the McKee vs. Pitbull 2 fight card at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee will defend his title against Patricio Pitbull in a rematch. McKee submitted Pitbull via first-round submission with a guillotine choke at Bellator 263 last July.
SAN JOSE, CA
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy