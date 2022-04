This open-plan mountain house is one of about 800 homes that have been built or are under construction in the 6,400-acre Suncadia resort, which is 80 miles from Seattle. “The No. 1 thing about this house is its location in the community,” said listing agent Jeff Rau, of Suncadia Real Estate Sales Co. “The house is on Pinegrass Loop, which is really the premier street in Suncadia.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO