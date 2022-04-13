German Power Climbs Above 200 Euros on Higher Gas Costs

As British households struggle with rising electricity and gas bills, Octopus Energy has been praised for handing out 5,000 free electric blankets to its customers to help them keep warm.As of 1 April, the UK’s energy price cap rose by an unprecedented 54 per cent, taking the average heating bill from £1,277 a year to almost £2,000, asking customers to find an additional £693 to accommodate rising wholesale global gas prices.The largest price hike since records began, the increase coincides with inflation driving up the cost of everyday items like food, clothing and fuel while national insurance contributions and...
Comments / 0