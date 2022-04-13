German Power Climbs Above 200 Euros on Higher Gas Costs

Although it’s safe to say that virtually all oil and gas workers are in demand in Texas right now, there is one specific area with increased demand, according to Petroplan. In a statement sent to Rigzone, the energy talent acquisition group revealed that organizations are looking for employees with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project experience, particularly those who have worked on the execution phase of large-scale LNG projects. In-demand skillsets are said to be engineers and those with project management expertise, such as planning and scheduling.

