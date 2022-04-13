ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German Power Climbs Above 200 Euros on Higher Gas Costs

By Will Mathis
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now

Although it’s safe to say that virtually all oil and gas workers are in demand in Texas right now, there is one specific area with increased demand, according to Petroplan. In a statement sent to Rigzone, the energy talent acquisition group revealed that organizations are looking for employees with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project experience, particularly those who have worked on the execution phase of large-scale LNG projects. In-demand skillsets are said to be engineers and those with project management expertise, such as planning and scheduling.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#European Markets#German
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

‘Why are gas prices still high, even after crude-oil prices came down?’ — energy CEOs grilled at House hearing

Executives from major oil companies defended themselves on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on high gasoline prices, as Democratic lawmakers asked pointed questions. Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations, focused on how crude oil prices have dropped from a recent peak but gasoline prices haven’t retreated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
CNET

Gas Prices: States Take Action to Bring Down Costs at the Pump

Gas prices in the US continue to drop slowly from last week's record highs -- the average price of a gallon of gas Sunday was $4.26, down about 7 cents from last weekend, per AAA. California continues to lead the nation at a whopping $5.85 per gallon, with average gas prices in several counties jumping above the $6 mark.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Column: U.S. gas storage emptied by exports to Europe and Asia

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. gas prices have climbed to their highest level in more than a decade as strong demand from overseas has emptied storage and left inventories well below average for the time of year despite a mild winter. Front-month futures for gas delivered at Henry Hub...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Oil moves lower, trades around $103 per barrel

Oil futures traded lower Thursday morning as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil inventories against tightening global supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were off 58 cents to $103.66 a barrel. Brent futures were down 60 cents at $108.17 a barrel. Both contracts on Wednesday finished the day...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Energy supplier gives out free electric blankets to customers as heating bills soar

As British households struggle with rising electricity and gas bills, Octopus Energy has been praised for handing out 5,000 free electric blankets to its customers to help them keep warm.As of 1 April, the UK’s energy price cap rose by an unprecedented 54 per cent, taking the average heating bill from £1,277 a year to almost £2,000, asking customers to find an additional £693 to accommodate rising wholesale global gas prices.The largest price hike since records began, the increase coincides with inflation driving up the cost of everyday items like food, clothing and fuel while national insurance contributions and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Consumers Power Through on the Way to Higher Rates

U.S. retail spending withstood March’s huge energy price shock, showing that wealth built up during the Covid-19 pandemic is providing powerful support to the economy. The specter of higher interest rates this year promises to further test consumption, but so far the evidence suggests retailers and restaurants will endure.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher to climb back above $100 a barrel

Oil futures settled higher on Thursday, with the U.S. oil benchmark back above the $100 mark. A combination of the International Energy Agency on Wednesday reporting that upwards of 3 million barrels a day in Russian oil supply could be lost in the coming weeks, and "fading optimism" for a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine drove gains for oil Thursday, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
TRAFFIC
Montana Talks

Are Electric Vehicles the Answer for Montana’s Energy Future?

With oil prices and subsequently gas prices rising due to global issues, many are saying that the time has come to make the switch to electric vehicles. On the KGVO Talk Back show, Bob Seidenschwarz, representing the Montana World Affairs Council, hosted Goeffrey Styles, Managing Director of GSW Strategy Group, who is widely known and respected within the energy sector throughout the world.
MONTANA STATE
Bloomberg

Eskom Scrutinizing Emergency Power Contracts as Cuts Ongoing

South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is scrutinizing contracts to buy power from a government program for private developers to quickly bring on board additional generation. The state-owned utility started scheduled power cuts for the first time in almost a month on Monday, cutting 2,000 megawatts from the grid....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Wall Street futures lower after oil climbs back above $100

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street veered toward losses before the market opened on Friday, following declines in Europe as oil prices hovered above $100 per barrel. Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the same for the Dow industrials slipped 0.6% lower as investors try to weigh impacts from the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and surging COVID-19 cases in China and Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more help for his country after days of bombardment of civilian sites in multiple cities. Shares in Asia mostly finished higher ahead of President Joe Biden’s planned call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy