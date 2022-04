Layla Carter and Janiah Caples each won two events to lead Vicksburg High to the team championship Thursday at the MHSAA Region 2-5A track and field meet on Thursday. Carter won in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.11 seconds, and the high jump with a height of 5 feet even. She also finished second in the triple jump.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO