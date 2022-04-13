Washington Township Welcomes New Police Officer

UPPER PROVIDENCE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County shot a man who they say packed his pickup truck with weapons and then started firing at officers. It happened at the Meadow Condominium Complex in Upper Providence Township. The entire ordeal lasted more than three hours. Many who witnessed it say it was like something out of a movie happening right outside their front doors. “I was terrified,” neighbor Samara Messer said. Residents were forced to shelter in their homes as gunfire rang out outside their windows inside a Montgomery County condo complex around 3 a.m. Wednesday. “I heard the ‘bam, bam, bam, bam,’...

