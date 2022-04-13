Some areas are getting blasted by snow

All eyes are on next week's much-hyped storm system that appears likely to deliver multiple days of severe storms to the central and southern U.S., and a snowstorm on the northern side of the storm track. Minnesota could get a variety of weather, including rain, thunderstorms, sleet, freezing rain and...
A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday. Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains. Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions. Power outages will be likely in some...
Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
A winter storm will spread from the West to the Northern Plains. The heaviest snow is expected from the Oregon Cascades and Sierra Nevada to North Dakota. Blizzard conditions are expected in the Northern Plains. A late-season winter storm is hammering parts of the West and will soon wring out...
A storm system stretching up the midsection of the United States had people in several states — including southern Minnesota — bracing Tuesday for the possibility of tornadoes. By Tuesday evening there were tornado watches or warnings covering parts of Texas, Iowa and Minnesota. One apparent tornado struck...
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
A 20-YEAR-old woman has died after a tree fell on her home following a massive storm where baseball-sized hail battered the South. More than 62million Americans across the South and central US were slammed by severe weather, bringing blizzards, fires and storms across the region as forecasters predict more tornadoes.
A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
A stubborn storm system spinning across the upper Midwest will bring ongoing rain and snow across the Great Lakes and the Northeast this weekend. Much cooler temperatures will continue for the region. Record-high heat is still happening over California and parts of the Southwest. The fire danger will be critical...
A multi-day severe weather outbreak will hit the continental US again as a growing severe storm is looming this week. However, it will be different this time as a historic blizzard will affect multiple parts of the country that has never been hit in the past three weeks. Wider Storm...
Winterlike weather will remain in place over much of the north-central United States due to the after-effects of a powerful storm that was responsible for heavy snow, high winds and blizzard conditions this week. A burst of frigid air is expected to challenge record lows and may persist long after the blizzard departs, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
The United States is facing yet another series of multi-faceted weather events in the coming week. US meteorologists have issued their latest weather forecast of a late-season winter storm that will affect the West Coast, critical fire weather in the Great Plains, and severe weather in the Mississippi Valley. US...
Kern County will see a stormy Saturday night, as the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the mountains and the desert. Tehachapi and Edwards Air Force Base could see wind speeds well over 45 miles per hour. Meantime Bakersfield will see an estimated .15″ of rain, with similar totals expected in Tehachapi and […]
A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
Comments / 0