A stage crew member reported that Bob Saget was not feeling well before his final show and alleged head injury that lead to his death. Bob Saget knocked his final show out of the park, but he apparently wasn’t feeling well that night. Rosalie Cocci, a showrunner who works at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall — where Bob’s final performance took place before his death — told investigators Bob said he wasn’t doing well health-wise, per TMZ. The woman said Bob told her he was suffering from long-term COVID and his hearing was also off, as he was constantly asking the crew to turn everything up.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 DAYS AGO