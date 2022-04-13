2022 summer concerts at Meijer Gardens announced
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The lineup for this year’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens was announced Wednesday.
The 33-show series starts June 12 and ends Sept. 18.
Tickets will go on presale for members from 9 a.m. on April 23 through midnight on May 6, during which they can save $5 per ticket. The public can buy tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on May 7.
Tickets can be purchased at eTix.com , or by calling 1.800.514.3849. More information can be found at MeijerGardens.org .
This year’s lineup can be found below. All ticket prices are listed as follows: presale/member/public.
- Marc Cohn + Blind Boys of Alabama | June 12 ($47/$50/$52)
- Amos Lee w/ Neal Francis | June 17 ($55/$58/$60)
- Fitz & The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones | June 19 ($70/$73/$75)
- An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio | June 20 ($70/$73/$75)
- Old Crow Medicine Show | June 23 ($52/$55/$57)
- Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk performing the music of The Meters and The Soul Rebels | June 24 ($90/$93/$95)
- The Temptations w/ Kimmie Horne | June 26 ($55/$58/$60)
- Bluegrass Happening featuring Bela Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush & The Jerry Douglas Band | June 27 ($62/$65/$67)
- Sheryl Crow w/ Allison Russell | July 3, ($94/$97/$99)
- Corinne Bailey Rae w/ War & Treaty | July 6 ($50/$53/$55)
- ZZ Top | July 7 ($95/$98/$100)
- O.A.R. | July 8 ($77/$80/$82)
- Five for Fighting with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 13 ($58/$61/$63)
- Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ The New Respects | July 14 ($54/$57/$59)
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band | July 15 ($65/$68/$70)
- Norah Jones | July 17 ($95/$98/$100)
- Rick Springfield with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 20 ($72/$75/$77)
- Buddy Guy + John Hiatt | July 21 ($77/$80/$82)
- America | July 27 ($62/$65/$67)
- Arturo Sandoval with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 28 ($50/$53/$55)
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Nicole Atkins | Aug. 4 ($99/$102/$104)
- Andrew Bird + Iron & Wine w/ Meshell Ndegeocello | Aug. 5 ($68/$71/$73)
- The Dead South w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves | Aug. 10 ($48/$51/$53)
- Lake Street Dive w/ Madison Cunningham | Aug. 12 ($59/$62/$64)
- The Beach Boys | Aug. 15 ($70/$73/$75)
- The Decemberists | Aug. 17 ($56/$59/$61)
- Boz Scaggs w/ Robert Cray Band | Aug. 22 ($69/$72/$74)
- Umphrey’s McGee | Aug. 24 ($48/$51/$53)
- Emmylou Harris + Mary Chapin Carpenter | Sept. 1 ($90/$93/$95)
- Australian Pink Floyd | Sept. 12 ($58/$61/$63)
- Goo Goo Dolls w/ Blue October | Sept. 15 ($97/$100/$102)
- She & Him | Sept. 16 ($72/$75/$77)
- Foreigner: The Greatest Hits Tour | Sept. 18 ($90/$93/$95)
