2022 summer concerts at Meijer Gardens announced

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The lineup for this year’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens was announced Wednesday.

The 33-show series starts June 12 and ends Sept. 18.

Tickets will go on presale for members from 9 a.m. on April 23 through midnight on May 6, during which they can save $5 per ticket. The public can buy tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on May 7.

Tickets can be purchased at eTix.com , or by calling 1.800.514.3849. More information can be found at MeijerGardens.org .

This year’s lineup can be found below. All ticket prices are listed as follows: presale/member/public.

Marc Cohn + Blind Boys of Alabama | June 12 ($47/$50/$52)

Amos Lee w/ Neal Francis | June 17 ($55/$58/$60)

Fitz & The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones | June 19 ($70/$73/$75)

An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio | June 20 ($70/$73/$75)

Old Crow Medicine Show | June 23 ($52/$55/$57)

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk performing the music of The Meters and The Soul Rebels | June 24 ($90/$93/$95)

The Temptations w/ Kimmie Horne | June 26 ($55/$58/$60)

Bluegrass Happening featuring Bela Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush & The Jerry Douglas Band | June 27 ($62/$65/$67)

Sheryl Crow w/ Allison Russell | July 3, ($94/$97/$99)

Corinne Bailey Rae w/ War & Treaty | July 6 ($50/$53/$55)

ZZ Top | July 7 ($95/$98/$100)

O.A.R. | July 8 ($77/$80/$82)

Five for Fighting with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 13 ($58/$61/$63)

Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ The New Respects | July 14 ($54/$57/$59)

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band | July 15 ($65/$68/$70)

Norah Jones | July 17 ($95/$98/$100)

Rick Springfield with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 20 ($72/$75/$77)

Buddy Guy + John Hiatt | July 21 ($77/$80/$82)

America | July 27 ($62/$65/$67)

Arturo Sandoval with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 28 ($50/$53/$55)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Nicole Atkins | Aug. 4 ($99/$102/$104)

Andrew Bird + Iron & Wine w/ Meshell Ndegeocello | Aug. 5 ($68/$71/$73)

The Dead South w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves | Aug. 10 ($48/$51/$53)

Lake Street Dive w/ Madison Cunningham | Aug. 12 ($59/$62/$64)

The Beach Boys | Aug. 15 ($70/$73/$75)

The Decemberists | Aug. 17 ($56/$59/$61)

Boz Scaggs w/ Robert Cray Band | Aug. 22 ($69/$72/$74)

Umphrey’s McGee | Aug. 24 ($48/$51/$53)

Emmylou Harris + Mary Chapin Carpenter | Sept. 1 ($90/$93/$95)

Australian Pink Floyd | Sept. 12 ($58/$61/$63)

Goo Goo Dolls w/ Blue October | Sept. 15 ($97/$100/$102)

She & Him | Sept. 16 ($72/$75/$77)

Foreigner: The Greatest Hits Tour | Sept. 18 ($90/$93/$95)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.