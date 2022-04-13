ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

2022 summer concerts at Meijer Gardens announced

By Michael Oszust
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgtDo_0f7uZNN600

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The lineup for this year’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens was announced Wednesday.

The 33-show series starts June 12 and ends Sept. 18.

Tickets will go on presale for members from 9 a.m. on April 23 through midnight on May 6, during which they can save $5 per ticket. The public can buy tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on May 7.

Tickets can be purchased at eTix.com , or by calling 1.800.514.3849. More information can be found at MeijerGardens.org .

This year’s lineup can be found below. All ticket prices are listed as follows: presale/member/public.

  • Marc Cohn + Blind Boys of Alabama | June 12 ($47/$50/$52)
  • Amos Lee w/ Neal Francis | June 17 ($55/$58/$60)
  • Fitz & The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones | June 19 ($70/$73/$75)
  • An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio | June 20 ($70/$73/$75)
  • Old Crow Medicine Show | June 23 ($52/$55/$57)
  • Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr. and Dumpstaphunk performing the music of The Meters and The Soul Rebels | June 24 ($90/$93/$95)
  • The Temptations w/ Kimmie Horne | June 26 ($55/$58/$60)
  • Bluegrass Happening featuring Bela Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush & The Jerry Douglas Band | June 27 ($62/$65/$67)
  • Sheryl Crow w/ Allison Russell | July 3, ($94/$97/$99)
  • Corinne Bailey Rae w/ War & Treaty | July 6 ($50/$53/$55)
  • ZZ Top | July 7 ($95/$98/$100)
  • O.A.R. | July 8 ($77/$80/$82)
  • Five for Fighting with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 13 ($58/$61/$63)
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead w/ The New Respects | July 14 ($54/$57/$59)
  • Lyle Lovett and his Large Band | July 15 ($65/$68/$70)
  • Norah Jones | July 17 ($95/$98/$100)
  • Rick Springfield with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 20 ($72/$75/$77)
  • Buddy Guy + John Hiatt | July 21 ($77/$80/$82)
  • America | July 27 ($62/$65/$67)
  • Arturo Sandoval with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 28 ($50/$53/$55)
  • Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Nicole Atkins | Aug. 4 ($99/$102/$104)
  • Andrew Bird + Iron & Wine w/ Meshell Ndegeocello | Aug. 5 ($68/$71/$73)
  • The Dead South w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves | Aug. 10 ($48/$51/$53)
  • Lake Street Dive w/ Madison Cunningham | Aug. 12 ($59/$62/$64)
  • The Beach Boys | Aug. 15 ($70/$73/$75)
  • The Decemberists | Aug. 17 ($56/$59/$61)
  • Boz Scaggs w/ Robert Cray Band | Aug. 22 ($69/$72/$74)
  • Umphrey’s McGee | Aug. 24 ($48/$51/$53)
  • Emmylou Harris + Mary Chapin Carpenter | Sept. 1 ($90/$93/$95)
  • Australian Pink Floyd | Sept. 12 ($58/$61/$63)
  • Goo Goo Dolls w/ Blue October | Sept. 15 ($97/$100/$102)
  • She & Him | Sept. 16 ($72/$75/$77)
  • Foreigner: The Greatest Hits Tour | Sept. 18 ($90/$93/$95)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Experts react to officer-involved Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Videos released Wednesday that show a Grand Rapids Police Officer shooting a Black man in the back of the head have shocked many around the state, including law enforcement experts. 6 News showed the videos to two experts, one is a Michigan State University professor of criminal justice. The other […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
State
Alabama State
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Z107.3

Check Out The 2022 Pittsfield Summer Concert Series Lineup

It is never too early to think about spending hot summer evenings outdoors, enjoying some FREE live music in the park!. Spring is about to arrive, and that has all of us thinking about warmer weather plans, with that in mind, The Town of Pittsfield has announced the dates and artists who perform during their 7th Annual 2022 Summer Concert Series, which includes our old friend, Riff Johnson!
PITTSFIELD, ME
Fox News

Country music star Jeff Carson dead at 58

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Declined, But Here’s The Country Music Artists That Are In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton shocked the world when she politely declined the offer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although she was very grateful for the offer, and has some rock and roll cred considering she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Neil Young, she admitted that she’s a country music artist, and wouldn’t feel right if she accepted the offer.
MUSIC
The Boot

The Judds Reuniting to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds are reuniting to perform on television together for the first time in 20 years. People reports that the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are slated to reunite for a live performance during the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The Judds will sing their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville during the show on April 11, with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce their performance.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Springfield
Person
Trey Anastasio
Person
Norah Jones
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Robert Cray
Person
John Hiatt
Person
Boz Scaggs
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
George Porter Jr.
Person
Meshell Ndegeocello
Person
Marc Cohn
Person
Cyril Neville
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Trombone Shorty
Person
Arturo Sandoval
Daily Mail

Carrie Underwood soars above the stage with an aerial dance as she leads the show-stopping performances at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood pulled out all the stops on Monday when she soared above the audience at the 2022 CMT Music Awards ceremony in Nashville. The 39-year-old country music icon had all eyes on her as she levitated above the stage with a troupe of dancers to pull off a delicate aerial dance to her single Ghost Story, from her upcoming album Denim & Rhinestones.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 1, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional performers include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell. In addition, there will be a remote performance from Graham Nash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Cunningham#Meijer Gardens#Tank#Big Freedia#The Temptations W
The US Sun

Elevation Worship concert 2022: How can I buy tickets?

ELEVATION Worship is known as a contemporary worship music band from North Carolina. In March 2022, the band announced a new tour with several stops following the release of their newest album, LION, and now fans want to know where they can get their tickets. How can I buy tickets?
RELIGION
Watauga Democrat

Summer Concerts at the Jones House to start June 10

BOONE — The town of Boone’s Summer Concerts at the Jones House will kick off the 29th season of concerts on the lawn in downtown Boone on June 10 at 5:30 p.m. This popular weekly concert series showcases local, regional and national acts. This year’s lineup features a variety of musical genres that will appeal to all types of music fans — bluegrass, jazz, folk, rock and roll, soul and more.
BOONE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WLNS

Eaton Co. deputies investigate Delta Twp. crash

CORRECTION: A Michigan Department of Transportation worker who was blocking off the road incorrectly told 6 News that it was a fatal crash. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 6 News Thursday that two people inside the vehicle are in critical condition. DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
94.5 KATS

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
MUSIC
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy