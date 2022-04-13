ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Lemonade Day Returns to Casper Saturday, June 25, 2022

By Townsquare Media
ROCK 96.7
ROCK 96.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lemonade Day, presented by Hilltop Bank, is back! The 8th annual city-wide event will be held Saturday, June 25. Lemonade Day is a FREE community event, focused on teaching kids how to start and run their own business. Kids follow a 14-step process that includes budgeting, marketing, construction, research, developing a...

rock967online.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Untappd Beer Festival returns to Charlotte in June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Untappd Beer Festival is making a comeback in the Queen City following a rocky first start. According to its website, the festival will be held on June 18 at the American Legion Memorial Stadium near Independence Park in Charlotte. “Charlotte is our hometown, it’s where...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Register Citizen

Make Music Day returns to Northwest Corner June 21

TORRINGTON — The NWCT Arts Council is preparing for the the 5th annual Make Music NWCT, set for June 21. Make Music Day is an international celebration of live music that takes place on the summer solstice of each year. People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to create music at participating venues all over the region. All performances are free and open to the public.
TORRINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
Casper, WY
Society
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Casper, WY
Lifestyle
Casper, WY
Food & Drinks
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Heart Ball returns Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Heart Ball is back this year to celebrate survivors and raise awareness about heart health. This Saturday, folks will get dressed up and head out to the Hotel Roanoke in support of the American Heart Association. This has been a long-standing tradition in the...
ROANOKE, VA
ROCK 96.7

Ford Wyoming Center Announces ‘Shinedown’ Concert July 2022

The Ford Wyoming Center recently announced the "Take Off To Planet Zero" tour is coming to Casper this summer. SHINEDOWN will return to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY with special guest Ayron Jones on Monday, July 11th, 2022. Doors open at 7:00 pm and the show starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale on Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 10:00 am.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Here Are Casper’s Top 14 Coffee Shops To Help Ya Stay Caffeinated

The world without coffee would be a savage world. We all have our vices and one that many of us have in common is coffee. The coffee that people trust to help them get going in the morning or stay going through the day is important coffee, not just to them, but all of us that have the pleasure of coming in contact with them.
CASPER, WY
Wyoming News

Casper Pride hosting workshops, celebrating for Transgender Day of Visibility

Casper Pride is hosting two workshops and a get-together to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. The event is meant to complement to Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors lives lost due to anti-trans violence, said Casper Pride chair Mallory Pollock. It’s an opportunity to build connections, and to raise awareness about the often-hidden obstacles transgender people face in everyday life. “We were looking to do something more...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Girls Club#Food Drink#Hilltop Bank#Main Office#Hilltop Bank Lobby
ROCK 96.7

Tickling the Ivories, Do You Remember Wyoming’s Child Prodigy?

James Wilson, youngest of 4, was a child pianist prodigy. Starting his musical journey in Japan at the age of three taking piano lessons like his siblings. At the age of five he was entered in his first youth piano competition where he placed higher than his older siblings. Sending his oldest sibling (his older sister, Chiaki) to a piano camp in Utah she met a man named, Dr. Gary Amano. Dr. Amano, studied piano at New York’s Julliard (yes, like THE Julliard), and has a master’s degree in piano performance. After hearing about Dr. Amano, James’ parents decided to contact him for a lesson for James. Amano was very impressed with James, but said that James technique was not great. James’ normal piano teacher had been teaching him bad technique, making him very tense during his pieces and in his playing.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ROCK 96.7

Casper Comic Con Announces This Year Special Guests

Casper Comic Con is coming back to the Ford Wyoming Center again this summer, for two days, on June 25th and 26th. In addition to all the comic books, collectibles, games and more, some special celebrity guests were recently announced. The official Casper Comic Con Facebook page shared the news...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

The Exciting Coffee Industry’s Alive And Growing In Casper, WY

The slogan and jingle for Folgers Coffee say's exactly what we all feel. There are days when I try not to have coffee and those days are the worst. Sluggish, groggy, angry, irritable and the list goes on and on. You don't want to be around a coffee drinker that doesn't get their morning fix, that's for sure. Sometimes you may not have the time to make a pot of go-go juice and don't want to put your co-workers or family through the pain of dealing with you, so you stop and grab coffee on the go.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Be VIP for CASA of Natrona County 2022 Red Wagon Gala

CASA of Natrona County is back to bring you a magical evening all in the name of giving a voice to child abuse victims. The 2022 Red Wagon Gala will be Friday, April 22nd at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building! AND you could be attending in serious style for FREE. We’ll set you up with a night's stay at the Hampton Inn and Suites, so you can prep and pamper before partying the night away with early access passes and a VIP table for 8.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

What is the #1 Breakup Comfort Food in Wyoming?

Relationships are never easy. And unfortunately, many of them lead to breakups. We all go through them. It can be a rough thing to deal with given the nature and length of the relationship. So how do we cope? Sometimes we turn to things that will comfort us. It can be something as simple as a particular comfort food. What would you think that breakup comfort food is for the Cowboy State?
WYOMING STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

COMING UP: Run for Special Olympics

Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put "events calendar" in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
ROCK 96.7

3.5 Hour Car Ride From Casper All It Takes To Celebrate History

History is one of my favorite ways to pass the time and being in a part of the country with SO MUCH history, it's like being in heaven. When people come to visit Wyoming, one the hardest parts of the planning process is determining what you're going to see and what you put on the 'next time' list.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock967online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy